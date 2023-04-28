Are Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Split Rumors True?

Glen Powell, who starred in Top Gun, appears to have broken up with Gigi Paris, his girlfriend of three years, despite rumours that he is dating Sydney Sweeney, an actress.

Glen Powell, star of “Top Gun,” appears to have broken up with Gigi Paris, his girlfriend of three years, despite rumours that he is dating Sydney Sweeney, the famous actress.

As of late, the model indicated the split on Instagram as she posted a video of herself strolling down the road alone, reports an online Hollywood entertainment site. The post’s caption did an apparent dig at her actor ex, as she wrote to know your worth and on to the next. Fans rushed to the comments to express their support for Gigi as one commentator expressed their support to #teamgigi and told her to ought to have more.

Another person said great for Gigi, as another person out there will treat her better. While a third added they he was very impressed by how quickly this occurred, and that there was no time to play around, and there was no time for disrespect.

According to online entertainment sources, Gigi likewise shared an image to her Instagram story as she partook in an evening gathering with companions and hinted at new beginnings.

Even though the 30-year-old has unfollowed Glen on Instagram, he continues to follow Gigi. Moreover, Glen and Gigi have not addressed the split directly. After Gigi and Glen’s co-star Sydney were seen cuddling up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, she unfollowed them as well. Glen, 34, was all grins as he put his arm cycle 25-year-old Sydney.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris ended their relationship a few weeks before all of the rumours about the actor’s relationship with Sydney Sweeney took over Instagram.

Gigi Paris’ new movement via web-based entertainment demonstrated that several have separated following three years of dating. It also sparked rumours that Paris and Powell had split up due to Powell’s growing closeness to co-star Sydney Sweeney.

Glen Powell Sparks Romance Rumours With Sydney Sweeney

Before the drama with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney began, reports stated that Powell and Paris had already broken up. After three years of dating, Powell and Paris reportedly broke up around the beginning of April. As per Page Six sources, the split was neighbourly, regardless of the brunette model’s new online entertainment movement.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Glen Powell is currently single and is not dating co-star Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino. After Gigi Paris visited Glen Powell in Australia while he was filming a romantic comedy with Sweeney Todd, it now appears that the couple broke up. In just two weeks, the model came back to the United States.

As the two have been seen cuddling up to one another both on and off the set, Powell and Sweeney have sparked romance rumours throughout the past few months. At CinemaCon which was recently held, Sweeney and Powell’s chemistry was also evident.

