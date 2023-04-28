A Missing Sheboygan Woman Has a Silver Alert Out for Her

According to a Silver Alert issued Thursday night, Sheila Simenz, 75, of Sheboygan, went home for a hair appointment and never returned.

What Became of Sheboygan?

Sheila Simenz, 75, went missing at 2:45 p.m. from her home in Sheboygan. According to authorities, she was meant to go to a haircut appointment but had failed to come. Her last known location was in Waukesha County. Simenz is 5’10” tall and weighs 130 pounds. According to reports, she has hazel eyes and short brown hair. Her final outfit included a dark blue or black vest and blue pants. Siemens drives a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate 751-FDM from Wisconsin. Anyone who sees her should contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333, extension 1.

What Exactly is Silver Alert?

An American public notice system called a “Silver Alert” is used to help find missing persons, especially elderly people with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or other mental illnesses.

Silver Alerts disseminate information about missing people using a variety of media venues, including commercial radio stations, television stations, and cable television. Silver Alerts in certain jurisdictions also employ variable-message signs on highways to notify motorists to be on the lookout for missing seniors. When a missing person is believed to have gone missing on foot, Silver Alerts have employed Return 911 or different emergency warning systems to alert nearby neighbors about the neighborhood around the missing person’s last known location. Silver Alerts may also be used to locate missing children who are not in danger or have been kidnapped.

Silver Alert supporters cite the United States expanding older population as justification for funding new programs to find missing elders. Six out of every ten dementia patients will walk off at least once. If not found within 24 hours, as many as fifty percent of traveling seniors with dementia risk suffering severe harm or dying away.

