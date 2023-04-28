2023 SNL Draft: Bryan Bresee Gets a Call From Saints Staff

As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and his family embraced and shed tears in their Maryland home while sporting pink shirts that proudly displayed “Ella Strong” on them.

What Breese Stated To The Audience?

Bresee stated on a conference call with New Orleans media on Thursday night that it has been a lifelong dream of his to play in the NFL. He added that he has always looked forward to getting that call and getting a call from the Saints was something you can’t even imagine until it happens.

Bresee was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall pick in the NFL Draft that was conducted recently. Bresee stated that the Saints will acquire a player who will put in a lot of effort every day and do everything in his power to earn the respect of the building’s coaches and players.

What You Should Know About Bryan Breese?

The native of Damascus, Maryland, stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 305 pounds. He is explosive and has an impressive length (32.5 inches) and speed (4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash). Bresee performed 28 bench press repetitions at Clemon’s pro day to demonstrate his strength.

Bresee is also adaptable, able to line up at multiple interior defensive line positions and even outside the tackles if necessary. Bresee stated that Clemson ran almost every defensive scheme because it changed almost every week depending on the opponent. Clemson displayed a variety of defensive approaches.

Breese’s Sister Feels Overjoyed

Bresee stated that his sister would be overjoyed right now as she witnessed her older brother being drafted. Bresee stated that his sister loved watching him play and she loved being around the atmosphere of football.

From his Maryland couch, Bresee watched the draft with his parents, two sisters, brother-in-law, and grandmother. He said that it made him feel sad to know how much Ella would have enjoyed the moment, but he also said that she has been his motivation ever since she started their fight.

Bresee said it was amazing to see her fight every day and keep a smile on her face and just stay so positive through all that. It made him believe that whatever he was going through is not even close to being as difficult as the daily struggles she faced.

About Breese’s Sports Career

The defensive line void created by the free agency departures of David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport should be filled by the former Tiger. Bresee had an 82.0 pass-rush grade, 24 pressures, and 17 hurries in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He ruled the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Meeting Title, posting a 91.2 cautious grade and five tensions.

New Orleans met with Bresee at the consolidate and chatted with him at Clemson, putting him through an exercise and going through a night with him and other Clemson players at the Palm Knoll Smokehouse. Allen said that the defensive tackle did a great job despite everything the Saints did to him mentally and physically. Bresee, according to him, is the kind of person the Saints would like in their building.

Bresee entered Clemson with high hopes as the No. 1 enrols in the country. He was named Freshman All-American and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, and he quickly demonstrated why with the Tigers.

