Who is Lionel Richie’s wife now? How many biological kids does Lionel Richie have?

Lionel Richie is a notable American singer-songwriter, television personality and record producer.

Lionel Richie was member of Commodores (1968 – 1982), USA for Africa (1985 – 1985), and Music of Alabama Music groups.

Lionel Richie recorded hit singles with the Commodores- “Easy”, “Three Times a Lady”, “Sail On”, and “Still”.

In 1982, Lionel Richie released his self title album debut. after a year, Lionel Richie released his second album “Can’t Slow Down”.

Lionel Richie also released many albums like Tuskegee, Coming Home, Renaissance, Louder Than Words, and more.

In 1981, Lionel Richie released his debut single “Endless Love”. Lionel Richie also released many singles like “My Love”, “Truly”, “Running with the Night”, “Stuck on You”, “Love Will Conquer All”, “Do It to Me”, “Don’t Wanna Lose You”, “Just for You”, “I Call It Love”, and more.

Lionel Richie also appeared in many movies and television shows suc as Studio 666, Madonna: Truth or Dare, Scott Joplin, Jeopardy!, American Idol, The Simpsons, Sport Relief 2012, and more.

What is Lionel Richie Age?

Lionel Richie’s full name is Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. Lionel Richie’s date of birth is 20 June 1949. Lionel Richie’s age is 73 years.

Lionel Richie was born to Alberta R. Richie and Lionel Brockman Richie in Tuskegee, Alabama, United States.

Lionel Richie’s height is 1.80 m. Lionel Richie did his studies at Joliet Township High School. Lionel Richie’s nationality is American.

Who is Lionel Richie wife now?

Lionel Richie married two and Lionel Richie divorced two wives. Lionel Richie’s marriage did not last long. Lionel Richie started a new relationship after divorcing his second wife.

Lionel Richie started dating model Lisa Parigi and is now in a relationship with Lisa. Lisa Parigi is 40 years younger than Lionel Richie. Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi have been in a relationship for a long time and the couple is still together.

Who is Lionel Richie’s ex-wife?

Lionel Richie’s marital status is divorced. Lionel Richie’s first wife was Brenda Harvey-Ritchie. Lionel Richie married his college girlfriend on 18 October 1975.

In 1983, the couple adopted a two-year-old daughter, Nicole Camille Escovedo (now Nicole Richie).

Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey divorced on August 9, 1993, after 18 years of marriage.

After this, Lionel Richie got married for the second time. Diane Alexander was the wife of Lionel Richie. Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander married on 21 December 1995.

Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander have two children – Sofia Richie born on August 24, 1998 and Miles Brockman born on May 27, 1994. After 9 years of marriage, Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander divorced in 2004.

