Who are Myleene Klass, and Georgia Toffolo from I’ma Celebrity South Africa?

Officially, I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs as campmates complete tasks and survive the jungle.

I’m a Celebrity South Africa Has Aired For The Viewers

“I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” came back to ITV with a

twist on Monday, April 24, when a group of memorable campmates from previous seasons came to South Africa. The arrival of Gillian McKeith, a memorable contestant from the season that aired in the year 2010, then rocked the camp.

In this series, there will be no open vote as the show isn’t live and was completely recorded a year ago. Instead, the stars will compete against each other to become the first I’m a Celebrity Legend.

The Show Has 3 New Appearances

Boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan were among the jungle stars who joined the camp as hosting duo Ant and Dec returned to the helm.

However, the ITV show continues to be full of surprises, including three new campmates who hope to become Jungle legends. Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo, and Andy Whyment, all of whom have previously appeared on the show, are among the new campmates.

However, instead of sleeping in the same camp as the other celebrities, the three new campmates will begin their jungle experience in a deserted landscape.

Who Are Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment?

Brought into the world in the year 1978 and initially from Norfolk, Klass found acclaim on Popstars where they shaped the band Hear’Say. She then released two solo classical albums before starting a clothing line, starring in model campaigns, and working on television and radio. It has been reported according to online sources that Klass has a net worth of £4 million since she began her career on Popstars.

Georgia Toffolo is most popular for highlighting on the E4 show Made In Chelsea from the year 2014 until the year 2018. In the year 2017, Toff won the 17th season of I’m a Celebrity, where she became close with Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. According to online sources, the TV personality and Jungle Queen has a net worth of £5 million.

Andy Whyment is best known for his role as Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street. He first made an appearance on I’m a Celebrity in the year 2019. He also played Darren Sinclair-Jones on The Royle Family and appeared in Cracker, The Cops, Heartbeat, and Where the Heart Is. After achieving success with his work on television, the soap star’s exact net worth is said to be between £1 million and £5 million.

