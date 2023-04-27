What Caused Jeanette Jamieson’s Death? The Cause of Death of a Toccoa City Commissioner

Jeanette Jamieson, a long-time municipal leader and Northeast Georgia politician died.

What Caused Jeanette Jamieson’s Death?

Jeanette Jamieson, 81, died at home on Tuesday, April 25. Whitlock Mortuary, Funerals, and Cremations are honored to help Mrs. Jeanette Jamieson’s family. The family will make the funeral arrangements for Jeanette Jamieson public.

Jeanette Jamieson got thought to be a pleasant lady. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the cause of the death of Jeanette Jamieson. The exact cause of death for Jeanette Jamieson has not yet been established.

Jeanette Jamieson: Who was She?

Jamieson was a dependable politician in Northeast Georgia. During her 24 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, she knocked down barriers for women.

Jamieson served 24 years in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was the governor’s floor leader in the legislature and the first woman to preside over a sizable committee.

According to the City of Toccoa website, Jamieson received a Presidential Medal for Innovative Government from President George W. Bush for her work in rural development. During her political career, Jamieson served as mayor of Toccoa for six years and as a commissioner for Stephens County. Up until her passing, she served on the Toccoa City Commission actively.

Jamieson Faces a Tax Trial in April:

A former Georgia senator who worked as an accountant and tax preparer will stand trial on tax evasion allegations pending against her for the last two years in April. At a status hearing Friday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Michael Johnson set the trial date for former state Rep. Jeanette Jamieson.

Despite earning more than $127,000 in 2006 and more than $61,000 in 2007, the Toccoa Democrat was accused in July 2009 of failing to submit a state income tax return for calendar years 2006 and 2007. She may spend up to five years in prison and pay a $100,000 fine on each offense. Jamieson maintains her innocence and alleges she is the victim of politically motivated persecution.

