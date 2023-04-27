Steve Shanks, London Marathon Runner, Dies On Way Back Home

Steve Shanks, a seasoned runner who finished the London Marathon in under three hours died unexpectedly on his way home.

Who is Steve Shanks?

Steve Shanks, of Bingham, Nottingham, died on his way home after celebrating his success on Sunday, according to race organizers. The 45-year-old’s distraught wife, Jessica Shanks, revealed her loss in an impassioned Facebook post, while racers have paid homage, including Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, a fellow racer in the marathon, who said she was very upset to hear the news. ‘It is with tremendous regret that I announce the death of my beautiful husband, Stephen Shanks,’ Mrs Shanks wrote. His death was unexpected and unexpected. He was on his way home after competing in the London Marathon. ‘As you may guess, I’m completely stunned and saddened.’

His Love For Running

Steve Shanks finished the race in an amazing time of two hours and 53 minutes on Sunday. He had won several club championships over a variety of distances and is claimed to have flown all around Europe to compete in competitions, branding himself as a ‘Parkrun traveler’ who especially liked running in Poland. Holme Pierrepont Running Club, his local club, said it was shocked and devastated to learn of his passing.

People Pay Condolences

The club issued the following statement: ‘We are surprised and sorry to learn of the demise of our friend Steve Shanks during the London Marathon.’ ‘Everyone at London Marathon Events was profoundly grieved to learn about the tragic death of Steve Shanks as he returned home on Sunday, April 23 after taking part in the London Marathon,’ said a representative for the event. ‘The cause of death will be determined later through medical examination,’ said the coroner.

The organizers included a link to a fundraiser website where people may donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Mr. Shanks is said to have had acquaintances with the condition. ‘Steve was a dedicated runner who was never happier than when he was running anything, from his local Parkrun to the Bob Graham Round,’ they wrote. But he was more than just a runner; he was a musician, a knitter, and a well-known quizzer with a vast knowledge of horrible pop music. ‘He was a devoted husband and soulmate to his wife Jess, a cherished son and son-in-law, and a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and will live on in our hearts and memories.’

A representative for the MS Society said that while Mr. Shanks did not run for them, they are ‘truly grieved’ to learn of his passing.

‘We’re profoundly grieved to learn of Steve Shanks’ loss, and send our sincere sympathies to his family,’ said Ed Tait, executive director of engagement and income creation.

‘More than 130,000 people in the UK have MS, and we’re immensely thankful that essential funds are being donated in Steve’s memory for those impacted by the illness.’

MS, according to the organization, is a neurological disorder that affects the body’s nerves and stays with you for life’ once diagnosed but may be managed by therapies and experts.

On Sunday, more than 48,000 runners were verified to have finished the marathon.

