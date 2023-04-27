Rachel Marshall, Founder of Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Dies at 42

Rachel Marshall, the founder of Rachel’s Ginger Beer, has passed away at the age of 42. However, her family and company announced the death on Sunday.

Rachel Marshall and Her Beer Brand

Rachel Marshall, who was originally from Arizona, founded Rachel’s Ginger Beer in Seattle in 2010. The company quickly became popular for selling its all-natural, handmade ginger beer at local farmers’ markets, cafes, bars, and grocery stores throughout the Pacific Northwest. Marshall’s passion for ginger beer began when she tasted the drink for the first time during a trip to Europe. However, she returned to Seattle and began experimenting with different ginger beer recipes in her kitchen.

Marshall’s ginger beer was unique because it was made with fresh ginger and organic cane sugar, and it was brewed in small batches. The company’s success led to the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in 2013, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Since then, Rachel’s Ginger Beer has expanded to four locations in Seattle, one in Portland, and one in Los Angeles. The company also sells its products online and distributes them to retailers across the country.

Support to Local Farmers

People knew Marshall not only for her delicious ginger beer but also for her dedication to supporting local farmers and using sustainable ingredients. The company’s website states that “we believe in using high-quality, natural ingredients, sourced from responsible, local farmers and suppliers. We believe in supporting our community and the environment.” Marshall’s impact went beyond the beverage industry. She was a fierce advocate for social justice and equality, and she used her platform to raise awareness and support various causes. She was a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and Black Lives Matter and worked with organizations like Seattle’s PrideFest and The Trevor Project.

People Pay Condolences to Rachel Marshall

The Seattle community and beyond have met the news of Marshall’s passing with an outpouring of grief and support. In a statement, Marshall’s family said, “Rachel was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend; and she touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a passionate and creative entrepreneur, a tireless advocate for social justice, and a fierce friend to all. We will miss her dearly.”

The company also released a statement; saying, “Rachel was a visionary who changed the way people think about ginger beer and entrepreneurship. Her legacy will live on through her delicious ginger beer; her commitment to using sustainable ingredients, and her unwavering dedication to social justice. However, we are honored to continue her work.”

Rest in Peace

Marshall’s impact on the beverage industry and the Seattle community is undeniable. She was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a passionate advocate for social justice. Her legacy will live on through Rachel’s Ginger Beer and the countless lives she touched along the way.

In conclusion, the founder of Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Rachel Marshall, passed away at the age of 42. Marshall was known for her all-natural, handmade ginger beer; as well as her dedication to supporting local farmers and using sustainable ingredients. Besides that, she was also a passionate advocate for social justice and used her platform to support various causes. Marshall’s legacy will live on through Rachel’s Ginger Beer and her unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship and social justice.

