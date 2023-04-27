Is Toni Braxton in a relationship? Who is Toni Braxton’s Husband?

Toni Braxton is a popular American singer-songwriter, television personality, and actress.

Toni Braxton was a member of’ The Braxtons’ music group. The music group was signed with Arista Records.

In 1993, Toni Braxton released her self-titled debut studio album.

Toni Braxton released six Extended plays- Discover Toni Braxton, Discover Beyond, Coping (Remixes), Discover More, Soul Pack: Toni Braxton, and Home All Alone.

In 1992, Toni Braxton released her debut single “Love Shoulda Brought You Home”.

Toni Braxton released many singles like “Trippin’ (That’s the Way Love Works)”, “Hit the Freeway”, “Spanish Guitar”, “How Many Ways”, “Another Sad Love Song”, “Hands Tied”, “Long as I Live”, “Gotta Move On”,and more.

In 1994, Toni Braxton made her television debut with the “Roc” series. after that, Toni appeared some television series such as Blue’s Clues, Braxton Family Values, Mad TV, The Masked Singer, and more.

In 2001, Toni Braxton made her film debut with the “Kingdom Come” film. After that, Toni Braxton acted in many movies such as The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure, Every Day Is Christmas, Play’d: A Hip Hop Story, Twist of Faith, Every Day Is Christmas, and more.

When was Toni Braxton Born?

Toni Braxton’s full name is Toni Michele Braxton. Toni Braxton’s age is 55 years. Toni Braxton’s date of birth is 7 October 1967.

Toni Braxton was born to Evelyn Braxton and Michael Conrad Braxton in Severn, Maryland, United States.

Toni Braxton has five siblings- Tamar Braxton, Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. Toni Braxton did er studies at Bowie State University.

Who is Toni Braxton Husband?

Toni Braxton’s marital status is divorced. Toni Braxton husband was Keri Lewis. He is a famous producer and songwriter.

Toni Braxton married Keri Lewis on April 21, 2001. A few months later, in Section 2021, Toni gives birth to their first child (son), named Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis.

Toni Braxton gave birth to their second son in March 2003, named Diesel Braxton-Lewis.

Toni Braxton announced in November 2009 that she and her husband were separating. After a few years of separation, the couple got divorced in July 2013.

Toni Braxton Dating History

Toni Braxton has been in relationship with many celebrities and men but as of now Toni Braxton is probably single.

Toni Braxton had success with Baby aka Birdman from 2018 to 2019.

Toni Braxton has many relationship with Shemar Moore (1994 – 1995), Curtis Martin (1996 – 1998), Bryant Reed (1993 – 1994), Jim Jackson (1996), Eddie Murphy (2012), Jason Kidd (1996) and Frankie Beverly.

