Is Jessica Simpson currently married? Who is Eric Johnson married to?

Jessica Simpson is a popular American actress, singer, and fashion designer.

In 1987, Jessica Simpson signed with Columbia Records. In 1999, Jessica Simpson released her debut studio album “Sweet Kisses”.

Jessica Simpson’s success single is “I Wanna Love You Forever”. In 2001, Jessica Simpson released her second studio album “Irresistible”.

Jessica Simpson is well-recognized for her work in the “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”, “The Ashlee Simpson Show” and “Fashion Star” reality television shows.

Jessica Simpson also acted in some movies like The Master of Disguise, Blonde Ambition, The Dukes of Hazzard, Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous, Employee of the Month, and more.

Jessica Simpson also appeared in many television shows such as Room Raiders, The Twilight Zone, I Get That a Lot, The Twilight Zone, Entourage, Funny or Die Presents, Duncanville, and more.

How old is Jessica Simpson?

Jessica Simpson’s full name is Jessica Ann Simpson. Jessica Simpson’s date of birth is 10 July 1980. Jessica Simpson’s age is 42 years.

Jessica Simpson was born to Joe Simpson and Tina Ann Drew in Abilene, Texas, United States.

Jessica Simpson has a sibling whose name is Ashlee Simpson. Jessica Simpson studies at Amelia Middle School, J. J. Pearce High School, and Texas Tech High School.

Who is Jessica Simpson husband Now?

Jessica Simpson is a married woman. Currently, Jessica Simpson husband is Eric Johnson. He is a retired NFL tight end.

Jessica Simpson started dating Eric Johnson in May 2010. A few months later, in November 2010, the couple announced their engagement.

In 2011, Jessica announced that she was pregnant with her first child. On May 1, 2012, Jessica gave birth to a daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson.

Jessica Simpson announced in December 2012 that she was expecting her second child. On June 30, 2013, Jessica gave birth to a second child, named Ace Knute Johnson.

In July 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married in Montecito, California. In September 2018, Jessica announced that she was pregnant with her third child. On May 19, 2019, Jessica gave birth to a daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are still married.

Who was Jessica Simpson previously married to?

Jessica Simpson married twice. Jessica Simpson’s first marriage did not last long and ended in divorce. Jessica Simpson currently lives with her second husband.

The name of Jessica Simpson’s first husband is Nick Lachey.

Actress Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey announced their engagement in February 2002. On October 26, 2002, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey married in Austin, Texas. Jessica and Nick divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage.

Read Also:- Rachel Marshall Ginger Beer founder, Rachel Marshall, dies at 42