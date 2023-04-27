Is Erin Darke married to Daniel Radcliffe? How long has Daniel Radcliffe dated Erin Darke?

Erin Darke is popular American Actress.

Erin Darke is well-recognized for her role as Cindy in the “Good Girls Revolt” television series.

In 2023, Erin Darke appears in the “Molli and Max in the Future” film.

In 2009, Erin Darke made her acting debut with the “Mercy” television series.

In 2011, Erin Darke made her film debut as Young Assistant Rose in the “We Need to Talk About Kevin” film.

Erin Darke acted in many movies such as 2 Days in New York, Kill Your Darlings, The Longest Week, Love & Mercy, Hunter&Game, Complete Unknown, Thank You for Your Service, Summer ’03, The Quitter, Beside Still Waters, and more.

Erin Darke appeared in many television series like Pan Am, Black Box, Battle Creek, Good Girls Revolt, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Loudest Voice, Moonshine, Public Morals, Miracle Workers, and more.

Where is Erin Darke From?

Erin Darke’s full name is Erin Constance-Maja Darke. Erin Darke’s age is 38 years. Erin Darke’s date of birth is 10 September 1984.

Erin Darke was born to Ian Darke and Kristina Strand in Flint, Michigan, United States.

Erin Darke’s height is approx 5 feet 7 inches. Erin Darke did her studies at the University of Michigan. Erin Darke’s nationality is Amrican.

Who is Erin Darke Husband/Partner?

Erin Darke is not married yet. Erin Darke is in a long time romantic relationship. Erin Darke’s husband/partner is Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe is a famous British actor and worked in many films and television series.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe started their relationship in 2012.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe met on the set of the movie “Kill Your Darlings”.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have been in a relationship for 10 years and couple is still together.

Erin Darke Welcome her First child

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe are in limelight for their new born baby.

Recently, in April 2023, Erin Darke has given birth to Daniel Radcliffe’s first child.

Erin Darke had not given any news about her pregnancy but after giving birth to the baby, she suddenly came into the headlines.

