A 45-Year-Old Man Died Soon After Finishing the London Marathon

In less than three hours, a runner who completed the London Marathon on Sunday passed away on the way home, causing his wife and family “devastated.”

Steve Shanks Died in What Manner?

Steve Shanks, 45, of Nottinghamshire, ran the marathon in less than two hours and 53 minutes but died unexpectedly on the way home. The London Marathon organizers confirmed his death today. Mr. Shanks is being remembered by runners, with Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who also ran in the marathon on Sunday, expressing her grief at the news.

The TCS London Marathon sent the following message on social media to inform the sad news. Everyone at London Marathon Events was devastated to learn about Steve Shanks’ untimely death on his way home after the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

Steve Shanks, What Happened to Him?

Steve, a 45-year-old native of Bingham, Nottingham, completed the 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) marathon in 2:53:26. He died unexpectedly last weekend while returning home to Nottingham. It was unclear how he died so quickly.

The Marathon organizers’ Twitter post included a link to a gofundme website where contributions may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Mr. Shanks is said to have known numerous patients who have Multiple Sclerosis.

Steve Shanks’ unexpected death stunned his family and everyone who knew him. However, the reason for his death remained unknown at the time. The notification indicates that “a checkup is to be conducted later to determine the cause of death.”

The TCS London Marathon is an annual London, United Kingdom marathon. After the Great North Run in Newcastle, it is the country’s yearly second-largest road event. The legendary city course got completed by almost 48,000 runners, a new record. Celebrities like Mark Wright from Towie, Chris Evans from Virgin Radio, and Kirsty Gallacher from Sky Sports were among them.

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the elite men’s race in 2 hours, 1 minute, 27 seconds, while Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the elite women’s race in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 33 seconds.

