Who is Stephen Belafonte? Know Mel B’s ex-husband Details

Stephen Belafonte is an American film and tv producer as well as a director. Stephen Belafonte is well-recognized as the ex-husband of British singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality Melanie Janine Brown (Mel B or Melanie B).

Who is Stephen Belafonte?

Stephen Belafonte was born to Thomas Stansbury and Sheryl Stansbury in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Stephen Belafonte’s age is 47 years. Stephen Belafonte’s birth date is 18 May and his birth year is 1975. Stephen Belafonte has a sibling whose name is Jeremiah Stansbury. Stephen Belafonte’s nationality is American.

By profession, Stephen Belafonte is a American Film/Television Producer and Director.

Stephen Belafonte is well-known for her work on Thank You for Smoking (2005), Mutant Chronicles (2008), The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005), “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” (2009), and many other.

Stephen Belafonte is also works as US manager of Warner Brothers Records drill artist Rondo Da Sosa.

As an actor, Stephen Belafonte worked in the “Wolf Mountain” film.

As a director, Stephen Belafonte began his career in 2003 with the “Straight from the Projects: Rappers That Live the Lyrics – Brownsville, Brooklyn” video.

Stephen Belafonte directed second video- “Straight from the Projects: Rappers That Live the Lyrics – 3rd Ward, New Orleans” in 2004.

As a producer, in 2004, Stephen Belafonte began his career with the “Never Die Alone” series.

Stephen Belafonte also produced many tv series such as Parison Ball (2004), I Pity the Fool (2006), The Crew: Wicked Prayer (2005), Sisters (2006), Thank You For Smoking (2005), Singing Office (2008), Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), Mutant Chronicles (2008), and more.

Who is Stephen Belafonte Wife?

Stephen Belafonte married twice. Stephen Belafonte got divorced from two wives. Stephen Belafonte’s first marriage did not last long.

Stephen Belafonte first married Nancy Carmel in 1997. Stephen Belafonte and Nancy Carmel’s marriage did not last long and the couple divorced in 1999 after two years of marriage.

Subsequently, Stephen Belafonte married a second time. Stephen Belafonte’s wife’s name is Mel B.

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B married in 2007. Mel B is an English singer, songwriter, actress as well as television personality.

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B have two children – Madison Brown Belafonte and Giselle Belafonte.

After ten years of marriage, in 2017, you filed for divorce after Stephen Belafonte separated and got divorced.

