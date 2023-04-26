Who is Madison Beer First Boyfriend? See Madison Beer Dating History

Madison Beer is a popular American singer. In 2013, Madison Beer released her first single “Melodies”.

In 2021, Madison Beer released her debut studio albums “Life Support”.

In 2018, Madison Beer released her debut Extended play “As She Pleases”.

In 2022, Madison Beer released “I Have Never Felt More Alive”, “Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)”, and “Dangerous” singles.

Madison Beer released many songs like “Unbreakable”, “Dead”, “All for Love”, “Home with You”, “Something Sweet”, “Hurts Like Hell”, “Selfish”, “Reckless”, and more.

As an actress, Madison Beer made her acting debut with “Louder Than Words” film. In 2023, Madison Beer appears in the the “Good Mythical Morning” television series.

Madison Beer also appeared in the Todrick, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, and Ridiculousness shows.

How old is Madison Beer?

Madison Beer’s full name is Madison Elle Beer. Madison Beer’s date of birth is 5 March 1999. Madison Beer’s age is 24 years.

Madison Beer was born to Tracie Beer and Robert Beer in Jericho, New York, United States.

Madison Beer has a brother whose name is Ryder Beer. Madison Beer’s nationality is American. Currently, Madison Beer live in Los Angeles.

Who is Madison Beer First Boyfriend?

Madison Beer started being in relationships from a young age. Madison Beer started her first relationship in 2015.

Madison Beer first boyfriend was Jack Gilinsky. Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky dated for two years and ended their relationship in 2017.

Who is Madison Beer Boyfriend Now?

Madison Beer is currently in a relationship. Currently Madison Beer’s boyfriend is Nick Austin.

Madison Beer and Nick Austin started dating each other in 2020.

It has been two years for the couple to be in a relationship.

Madison Beer Dating History

Madison Beer has dated Jack Gilinsky, Nick Austin and many more.

Madison Beer briefly dated Brooklyn Beckham in Summer 2017.

Madison Beer also dated David Dobrik. Madison Beer had a relationship with Jack Bia from 2017 to 2019.

