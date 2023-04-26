Who is Erika Jayne husband now? Is Erika Jayne with her husband?

Erika Jayne is a famous American singer, actress, and television personality.

Erika Janne first appeared on the NBC legal drama series “Law & Order” as Susan Morton in the episodes “Prescription for Death” and “The Violence of Summer”.

Erika Jayne also acted in independent films “Alchemy” (1995) and “Lowball” (1996).

In 2015, Erika Jayne joined 6th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality tv show.

In 2009, Erika Jayne released her debut studio album “Pretty Mess”.

In 2007, Erika Jayne released her debut single “Roller Coaster”.

Erika Jayne also released many songs like “Party People (Ignite the World)”, “Give You Everything”, “One Hot Pleasure”, “Painkillr”, “How Many Fucks”, “Cars”, “Stars”, “Get It Tonight”, “You Make Me Wanna Dance”, “Xxpensive”, and more.

Who is Erika Jayne husband now?

Erika Jayne’s marital status is divorced. Erika Jayne husband is Thomas Girardi. He is an attorney.

Erika Jayne and Thomas Girardi met in 1998. In January 2000, Thomas Girardi and Erika Jayne married in Downtown Los Angeles.

After 20 years of marriage, in November 2020 Erika Jayne announced that she was separating from Thomas Girardi and filed for divorce from Thomas Girardi.

Who is Erika Jayne ex-husband?

Erika Jayne was married twice. Erika Jayne got divorced from two husbands. Erika Janay’s first marriage did not last long but the second marriage lasted for 20 years.

Erika Janay first married Thomas Zizzo. Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo first met in New York.

Thomas Zizzo was employed as a DJ at a club in Manhattan. Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo wed in December 1991 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. After the wedding, Erica soon gave birth to a son named Tommy Zizzo.

Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo divorced in 1996, after five years of marriage.

How old is Erika Jayne?

Erika Jayne’s real name is Erika Chahoy. Erika Jayne’s date of birth is 10 July 1971. Erika Jayne’s is 51 years. Erika Jayne was born to single mother Renee Chahoy in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Erika Jayne’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Erika Jayne did her studies at North Atlanta High School. Erika Jayne’s nationality is Amerian.

