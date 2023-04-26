What is Beth Murphy’s Cause of Death? Beloved Owner of Murphy’s Bleachers Dead at 68

Recently, Beth Murphy, the proprietor of Murphy’s Bleachers, a famous Chicago Cubs fan bar, passed away. At 68, she passed away on April 24, 2023.

What is Beth Murphy’s Cause of Death?

Beth Murphy died at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago while battling cancer. Murphy’s Grandstands’ accurate Twitter handle shared a post on Twitter as they reported Beth Murphy’s destruction. The tweet featured a picture, where a memorial poster reading “We will miss you, Beth” was displayed. The Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field Home paying tribute to Beth was featured in another image.

The message read: “It is with great trouble that our proprietor and the core of Murphy’s Cheap Seats, Beth Murphy, calmly died early toward the beginning of today. Everyone in this room and the Murphy family would like to express everyone’s assistance during this trying time. May she Find happiness in the hereafter?”

Murphy's Bleachers, a well-known bar, can be found at 3655 N. Sheffield Ave., inverse the entry of the Budweiser Seats at Wrigley.

Who is Beth Murphy?

In 2003, Beth Murphy took over as the bar’s owner. Murphy’s Bleachers first opened in 1930 under the name Ernie’s Bleachers. When the business opened, it was known for its beer and hot dogs. When the original owner, Ernie Paret, sold the establishment to Ray Meyers in 1965, they changed their name to Ray’s Bleachers. The bar was purchased by Jim Murphy, a former Chicago police officer, in 1980. Murphy named it Murphy’s Bleachers, and several Cubs players, including Rick Sutcliffe, Jody Davis, Keith Moreland, Mark Grace, and others, frequented the establishment. In 2003, Jim Murphy passed away, and Beth Murphy, his widow, took over as the bar’s owner and manager. A nearby relative of Beth said she was the activity’s entire being. Beth always greeted customers with a smile and meant a great deal to the neighborhood and the community. As the news of Beth’s death spread, several internet users took to social media platforms like Twitter to pay tribute to her and express how much they would miss her. One person described her as a “phenomenally nice person” and as “missed but not forgotten” by another.

