Oscar Adrian Solis Arrested for Killing Uber Eats Driver Randall Cooke – Motive Still Unknown

Oscar Adrian Solis was arrested for being in connection with killing Uber Eats driver Randall Cooke. He was the suspect and was found in connection with a homicide during the robbery.

Who is Oscar Adrian Solis?

Oscar Adrian Solis is a 30-year-old person suspected of killing Uber Eats driver Randall Cooke, who is 56. He was killed when he was on holiday in Florida.

Oscar is charged with randomly killing Randall Cooke, and after killing him, he also disposed of his body parts in the trash bins.

What happened to Randall Cooke?

Randall Cooke, a 56-year-old driver of Uber Eats, disappeared after arriving at Solis’s Mong Road for a holiday. He arrived at the residence on April 19 before 7 pm after delivering the food which Solis’s father ordered.

When he was about to go to his home, he texted his wife that he would come after delivering the one order which was left. But he never arrived at his home.

He informed his wife that he would reach home shortly by 7 pm, and they exchanged messages the whole day. But he didn’t arrive home at the time he mentioned.

So, her wife texted her at 7:13 pm, but she didn’t get any reply to her text. And after some time, his phone also became off.

She then reported to the police about her husband missing the next day, and the police started their investigation.

They detected the GPS, which was attached to the car. And they found his last location. Soon after, the police searched the house on April 20, and then he spoke with Oscar Adrian Solis’s roommate.

His roommate showed the police the video in which they saw the victim walking to the house, and after delivering the food, the video got cut off.

Then, the suspect, on 20th April, was carrying the trash bags. And then they checked the trash bags and found the human remains inside them.

Why did Solis kill Randall Cooke?

The main reason behind the attack was not yet known. The authorities are busy investigating and finding out what is the main reason behind Randall’s murder. Solis is captured in Indiana on parole.

Detectives had made public two photos of the individuals, which were from CCTV footage, and they observed that those two individuals were leaving home an hour before the murder occurred. The sheriff’s office also tracked them and then talked to both of them.

According to the detectives, the suspect’s roommate was not at home, and they also said that Solis ordered the food for his father. They talked with his father and asked if there was any connection between both of them, but nothing came in hand.

May his soul rest in peace!!

