Neil Jameson, Founder of Citizen UK, passed away, Cause of Death Reason

On April 24, the Founder and CEO of Citizen UK, and a great Muslim community leader, Neil Jameson, took his last breath and left the world behind.

Who was Neil Jameson?

Neil Jameson was a founder of Citizen UK, established in 2020, and a passionate advocate who always fought for justice; Jameson was considered a legend in the Muslim Community for the service and the justice provided.

He also founded TELCO in 1988, with 47 diverse civil society institutions, primary schools, unions, and others.

Jameson’s struggle was effective for the people; he always stood up and took the initiative, whether it was a Living Wage movement or the struggle for the regular people for housing rights; on the other hand, he was a very kind-hearted man, and he changed the perception of people, against the refugees, accept and welcome them in the UK.

He always stood behind fairness and justice. He also received the Albert Medal from the Royal Society in 2018 for his wonderful contribution to society; Jameson was the center of attraction in the Community Sponsorship movement, which he initiated in the UK in 2016.

Jameson’s goal was to develop a community organizer for a better civil society and advance the common good.

The reason behind the Death of Neil Jameson

The reason for his death has not yet been disclosed by his family. However, there are some friends and activists who share some information about his passing; Dr. Muhammad Abdul Bari, a community activist, said that he had untreatable cancer; on April 24, he took his last breath; the news was shocking to everyone because he was physically fit, no symptoms were observed within three weeks.

What happened to Neil Jameson?

Neil Jameson was diagnosed with untreatable cancer, but the death was shocking because there were no symptoms; it all happened suddenly, confirmed by Dr. Muhammad Abdul Bari.

Neil Jameson Obituary

Neil Jameson was a great friend of the Muslim community, he worked for them effortlessly, and he was a fighter for justice and democracy; people have shown their faith in him, and he always stood up for his commitments; the loss is huge, and it will be very difficult to replace the personality like Jameson, he was unique, brilliant and a person with great honesty for people. Jameson remains in the memory of people for his contributions to society.

Dr. Bari was a great friend of Jameson. He showed his emotions and memories in a statement where he symbolizes Jameson for his work, and his other friends and activists from all over the country shared deep-hearted condolences to his family and prayed for his soul.

