Iqbal Pakula: Indonesian Actor Passed Away At The Age Of 46

This is to inform you that a well-known actor from Indonesia’s entertainment business died abruptly and untimely. We’re talking about Iqbal Pakula, who had a crush on a lot of girls around the country. It is painful to report Iqbal Pakula’s death because he died at such a young age. When he died, what was his age? Iqbal Pakula, an Indonesian actor, reportedly died at the age of 46. What caused his death or how did he die? Since this tale went viral on the internet, it has been making headlines on every news channel. As a result, individuals have begun to inquire about it.

How Did Iqbal Pakula Passed Away?

In Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Iqbal Pakula died. He breathed his last at 2:30 p.m. in a hospital in Jakarta. Actor Iqbal Pakula died at the age of 46, according to Silmon Semanggi Hospital. Who broke the news of Iqbal Pakula’s untimely death? According to sources, the late actor’s wife, Andiez Laoximate, came to her social media handle and sent an emotional text to convey the news.

“Innalilahi Wa Innailaihi Rojiun, has passed away to Ramatullah Mohammad Iqbal today Tuesday at 02.40 WIB at Siloam Semanggi Hospital,” said Andiez Laoximate, adding, “Hopefully the deceased’s deeds of worship will be accepted by Allah SWT.” We and our family respectfully request that the door of forgiveness be opened as broadly as possible. Please pray for Allah SWT’s pardon to be blessed and for heaven to be his permanent dwelling.”

Cause Of Death

Iqbal Pakula was born in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on February 21, 1977. In terms of his cause of death, it has been stated that he died as a result of respiratory problems and heart failure. The actor was laid to rest in Jatibening Baru, Pondok Gede, Bekasi, West Java. People all around the country knew him from his roles in soap operas like Jadoh Wasiat Bapak, Cinta Fitri, and Porridge Driver Naik Hajj. In 2001, he made his television debut with Tersanjung.

Read Also: Eden Palmer: San Francisco Mother Hit By A Car And Suffered An Accident