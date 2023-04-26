Harry Belafonte, 96, Passes Away; Legendary Singer, Actor, and Activist

Harry Belafonte was a well-known American singer, activist, and actor widely considered the most successful Caribbean-American pop performer. When Calypso, Belafonte’s breakthrough album, came out in 1956, it became the first LP by a single artist to sell one million copies. Similarly, he was well-known for his versions of The Banana Boat Song. Furthermore, Harry was well-liked by many people, and his work was well-recognized. He also won three Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award. Everyone is now in sorrow over Belafonte’s death, announced on April 24, 2023.

Harry Belafonte Died as a Result of:

Harry Belafonte died on April 24, 2023, of congestive heart failure. He was 96 years old when he died in a sad accident. His longtime spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, said Belafonte was killed on Tuesday at his Upper West Side residence.

His loss devastated everyone, and tributes are flooding in on social media. Similarly, people are curious about his health before his death. Belafonte beat prostate cancer at the age of 69. Belafonte even talked about his illness at Newport Beach’s Hoag Cancer Centre. He underwent surgery to correct his ailment and even had incontinence issues.

Condition of Health Before Death:

As previously stated, Harry Belafonte had Prostate Cancer. He has also spoken openly about his issue in an interview. Furthermore, he had surgery and sometimes Prostate Cancer, and the treatment for the ailment, known as a prostatectomy, may result in erectile dysfunction.

Despite this danger, Belafonte said that he and his wife still had a bond that brought their lives together. His physicians at John Hopkins University decided to operate on Harry.

At that moment, Harry was terrified. He eventually did and was doing well in life. He had a wonderful life, but when he died, everyone was shocked.

Obituary of Harry Belafonte:

An obituary for the late American musician Harry Belafonte became available when he passed away on April 23, 2023. His spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, broke the news to the globe, leaving everyone stunned.

Following that, everyone got interested in learning more about Belafonte’s funeral ceremonies. The government has yet to provide any information regarding Harry’s services.

In addition, Belafonte left behind his loving wife, Pamela Frank, whom he married in 2008. He also has four children from his various marriages.

