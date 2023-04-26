Ginnie Newhart Cause of Death explained? Legendary comedian Bob Newhart’s wife dies at 82

After three months of celebrating the 60th wedding anniversary, Comedian Bob Newhart’s wife, Ginnie Newhart, died at 82. Keep reading this page to learn more about the couple and their lives.

Ginnie Newhart: Know more about her

Ginnie Newhart, the late wife of legendary comedian Bob Newhart, was a woman who lived a life full of love, laughter, and generosity. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother known for her kind heart, selflessness, and dedication to her family and community.

Jerry Digney, a famous publicist, confirmed the news of her death as stated on the Entertainment website People. He said in the statement, “Ginnie Newhart, 82, beloved wife of 60 years to comedy legend Bob Newhart, passed away Sunday, April 23rd, after a long illness,”

While on another side, Ginnie’s husband posted a Tweet about her beloved wife; he said in Tweet, “We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart – Wife, Mother, and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock, and we miss her terribly.”

Ginny Newhart: Cause of death

Celebrity wife Ginny Newhart passed away on April 23, 2023. Ginny died after suffering from cancer. She was a resident of Century City, Los Angeles, California.

Ginnie Newhart had always been a supportive partner to her husband. When Bob Newhart’s career took off in the 1960s with his hit comedy album “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” Ginnie was there to help him manage his newfound success. She also played a significant role in helping Bob.

Ginnie and Bob Newhart had been married for over 50 years, and their love for each other was as strong as ever. They had four children together, and Ginnie had always been a devoted mother to their family.

Netizens are pouring tributes to Ginnie Newhart:

Dolly Read Martin

It is with great sorrow that I tell you that Ginnie passed away on Sunday, April 23, after a brave battle with cancer. She was the most incredible person, and the best friend a girl could have. She was loyal, honest, and a joy to be around. We shared a friendship for over 50 years. She and Bob have a great family; my heart goes to them all.

Rest in peace, my beautiful friend; you will be missed so much.

Ellen Greenfield Levy

I’m sorry for the loss of your beloved Ginnie. Remember all the good times you shared. May her memory be a blessing.

Kim Robinholt Buchanan

Bob. I’m so sorry for the loss of your precious and dedicated wife, your children’s devoted mother, and your grandchildren’s special grandmother. Hoping that with each passing day, you all find comfort in the beautiful memories shared. I hope you all feel God’s loving arms around you in the hours, days, weeks, and months ahead. Sending lots of love and prayers your way.

