Down Syndrome Barbie Doll Is Launched For The First Time

The first Barbie doll portraying a person having Down syndrome was unveiled by toymaker Mattel. For many people, a Barbie doll was an important part of their upbringing. Many people remember playing with these dolls, whether it was the traditional Barbie doll clothed in a pink gown or an Indian replica of it in a saree. And many kids continue to find Barbie to be relevant now. To expand the diversity of their collection, toymaker Mattel has now unveiled the first Barbie doll to feature an individual with Down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Barbie Doll

For the Barbie doll to appropriately depict a person with Down syndrome, Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The NDSS offered design advice for the features of the new Barbie, said Mattel. In addition to representing the physical characteristics of an individual with Down syndrome, the Barbie’s outfit and accessories also hold special importance. An extra chromosome causes the disorder known as Down syndrome. The most frequent chromosomal disorder identified in Americans is Down syndrome, which affects around 6,000 babies born here each year. Barbie has changed substantially over the past few years as we’ve continued to enhance our commitment to representation with several diverse dolls, according to Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Barbie & dolls design.

Statements On Down Syndrome Barbie Doll

According to the firm, the 2023 Fashionistas line-up from Mattel features new dolls with a range of body types, featuring an updated Fashionista doll sporting brace as well as a Ken Fashionista doll sporting a prosthetic leg. All children should be able to identify with Barbie, according to Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, who also urged kids to play with dolls that don’t resemble them. Doll play that is independent of a child’s own lived experience can educate understanding and foster a deeper feeling of empathy, paving the way for a more accepting society, according to Michelle Sagan of the National Down Syndrome Society. This is crucial for everyone who desires to play with dolls, regardless of whether they have an impairment or not, not just for persons with Down syndrome as well as their families.

Read Also: Iqbal Pakula: Indonesian Actor Passed Away At The Age Of 46