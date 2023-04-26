Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton a couple? Who is Lukas Gage in a relationship with?

Lukas Gage is a popular American actor.

Lucas Gage is well-recognized for his role as Brandon Darrow in the “Tagged” television series.

In 2023, Lucas Gage appears in the “Gossip Girl” and “You” television series and “Parachute” film.

Lucas Gage will be seen in the “Dead Boy Detectives”, “The Other Two”, and Fargo” television series, and “Midas Man”, “Down Low”, and “Road House” films.

Who is Lukas Gage Wife?

Lukas Gage is a married man. Lukas Gage wife is Chris Appleton. She is a hairstylist.

Chris Appleton confirms his relationship with Lucas Gage on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

On 5 April 2023, it was announced that Lucas Gage and Chris Appleton got engaged.

On 24 April 2023, it was confirmed that Lucas Gage and Chris Appleton were married.

Lucas Gage had a secret relationship with Emma Dumont in 2017.

How tall is Lukas Gage?

Lukas Gage’s age is 27 years. Lukas Gage’s date of birth is 28 May 1995. Lukas Gage was born to his parents in San Diego, California, United States and Lukas raised in Encinitas, California.

Lukas Gage’s height is approx 5 feet 9 inches. Lukas Gage did his studies at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas. Lukas Gage’s nationality is American.

Lukas Gage Movies and TV Shows Career

In 2013, Lucas Gage made his television debut with the “Enlightened” series.

In 2014, Lucas Gage made his film debut with the “Animals” short film.

Lucas Gage is famous for his role in the You, Angelyne, Confess, The White Lotus, and more.

Lucas Gage acted in many movies such as Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Assassination Nation, Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, What Breaks the Ice, Sleep No More, and more.

Lucas Gage appeared in many television series like American Vandal, I Didn’t Do It, Adam Ruins Everything, Veronica Mars, The White Lotus, Queer as Folk, Euphoria, On My Block, and more.

