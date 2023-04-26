Alex Dolorosa, a Paralegal officer, was found dead, Cause of Death

A BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) paralegal officer was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body. Alex Dolorosa was a 35 years old.

Who was Alex Dolorosa?

Alex was a resident of Cadiz City, and moved to Bacolod City for work. He was a call center agent in BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) and was assigned as a paralegal officer by (BIEN).

He joined BIEN as a volunteer in 2016. Alex was a social reformer and stood up for his rights; he was a member of LGBTQ+ rights activists.

Due to this, he had become the victim of repeated illegitimate surveillance and faced harassment for the last couple of years.

The BIEN officer issued some statements regarding Alex’s situation; he was the victim of harassment; initially, he was harassed at the office of a militant party-list organization at Bauan Muna in Bacolod City, later they were victims at the local Gabriela office.

On the night of April 23, he was last seen. After that, he went missing. Alex’s friend Aj confirmed they had been in a relationship for two years.

What happened to Alex Dolorosa?

Alex’s body was found in busted condition with multiple stab wounds. He went missing for the last three days and was found dead; on his body, there were around 20 stab wounds in Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City.

This incident happened around 4 am on the morning of April 24.

Reason Behind the Murder of Alex

The cause of death is still under investigation, and police are trying hard to solve the case; his coworkers identified the victim’s body.

Captain Edward Bolivar says that the investigation is currently under procedure, police are trying to determine the reason and person behind this incident, and police are investigating Alex’s friend, coworkers, and BPO’s executive, gathering the evidence they get from the incident place.

Alex Dolorosa obituary

The BPO workers and his friends condemn this murder case and want justice for him; he was also a National Council Member of BIEN. Workers and youth placed a minute of silence for the sake of Alex’s soul and appealed for justice for the cruelty they faced by him.

This brutal murder case reflects the law-and-order condition of the city, the safety of the citizens gets compromised, and the militant group Akbayan condemned the killing of Alex, who was a paralegal officer in BPO, this ruthless incident, and asked for immediate investigation; and said this is a direct attack on the workers who were fighting for their rights.

Alex was an example of an activist sacrificed due to some unacceptable intruders in society.

