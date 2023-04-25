Who is Ruby Wax married to? Is Ruby Wax still married to Ed Bye?

Ruby Wax is a notable American-British actress, television personality, comedian, writer, and mental health campaigner.

Ruby Wax is famous for “Girls on Top” (1985–1986) series. Ruby worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2023, Ruby Wax appears in the “Ruby Wax: Cast Away” television show.

Who is Ruby Wax Husband?

Ruby Wax is a married woman. Currently, Ruby Wax husband is Ed Bye.

Ed Bye is a television producer as well as a director.

Ruby Wax and Ed Bye married in 1988. Ruby Wax and Ed Bye are still married.

Ruby Wax and Ed Bye have three children- Marina Bye (born 1993), Madeleine Bye (born 1990), and Max Bye (born 1988).

Ruby Wax Ex-Husband

Ruby Wax married three times. Ruby Wax’s first two marriages did not last long.

Ruby Wax’ first marriage with Andrew Porter in 1976 ended in divorce in 1980 after four years of marriage.

Ruby Wax married Trevor Walton in 1981 but it is not known when the couple divorced.

How old is Ruby Wax?

Ruby Wax’s full name is Ruby Wachs. Ruby Wax’s date of birth is 19 April 1953. Ruby Wax’s age is 70 years. Ruby Wax was born to Berta Wachs and Edward Wachs in Evanston, Illinois, United States.

Ruby Wax did her studies at the University of California, Berkeley and Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Ruby Wax’s has two nationality American and British.

Ruby Wax Movies and TV Show career

In 1980, Ruby Wax made her acting debut as Lonnie in “The Professionals” television series.

In 1981, Ruby Wax made her film debut with the “Chariots of Fire” film.

In 2022, Ruby Wax appeared in Countdown, Gogglebox, The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer, and Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip television series.

Ruby Wax released many books like How Do You Want Me? (2002), A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled (2016), And “Now For The Good News…: The Much-needed Tonic for Our Frazzled World” (2020), Sane New World (2013), How to Be Human: The Manual (2018), and Mindfulness Guide for Survival (2021).

Ruby Wax acted in many movies such as Shock Treatment, Things Are Tough All Over, The Borrowers, The British Guide to Showing Off, Romance on the Orient Express, Ron’s Gone Wrong, Agent Crush, The Borrowers, and more.

Ruby Wax appeared in many television series, including Don’t Miss Wax, Happy Families, Count Duckula, The Full Wax, Ruby Wax Meets…, Ruby’s American Pie, The Waiting Game, V Graham Norton, French and Saunders, Popetown, Cirque de Celebrité, and more.

