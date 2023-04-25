Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s current gf? What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s longest relationship?

Leonardo DiCaprio is a popular American actor as well as a film producer.

Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Titanic (1997) films.

Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the “Killers of the Flower Moon” film and as a producer, Leonardo DiCaprio will work on “Killers of the Flower Moon” film.

In 1991, Leonardo DiCaprio made his acting debut with the “Critters 3” film.

As an actor, Leonardo DiCaprio acted in many movies such as This Boy’s Life, Total Eclipse, The Basketball Diaries, The Man in the Iron Mask, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, Revolutionary Road, J. Edgar, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more.

As an actor and Executive producer, Leonardo DiCaprio worked on The Mickey Mouse Club, Parenthood, The Outsiders, Growing Pains, Whose Vote Counts, Explained, Theodore Roosevelt, The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, Greensburg, and more.

As a producer, Leonardo DiCaprio worked on many movies like The Assassination of Richard Nixon, The Ides of March, Gardener of Eden, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Ivory Game, Robin Hood, Catching the Sun, Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski, The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52, and more.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio Girlfriend Now?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s marital status is unmarried.

Leonardo DiCaprio is not married yet but Leonardo DiCaprio has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently single. Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating anyone or in a relationship with anyone right now.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s longest relationship from 2017 to 2022 was with actress Camila Morrone.

How old Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s full name is Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio. Leonardo DiCaprio’s birth date is 11 November and his birth year is 1974. Leonardo DiCaprio’s age is 48 years.

Leonardo DiCaprio was born to George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s height is 1.83 m. Leonardo DiCaprio did his studies at Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies and John Marshall High School. Leonardo DiCaprio’s nationality is American.

Who has dated Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio dated Camila Morrone from 2017 to 2022, Nina Agdal from 2016 to 2017, Kelly Rohrbach briefly in 2015, Tony Garrn from 2013 to 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio dated Erin Heatherton in 2012, Blake Lively in 2011 Ko, Bar Refaeli from 2005 to 2011, and Gisele Bündchen from 2000 to 2005.

