Who is Ed Sheeran wife? What has happened to Ed Sheeran’s wife?

Ed Sheeran is a popular British singer and songwriter. In 2011, Ed Sheeran released his extended play “No. 5 Collaborations Project”.

In 2011, Ed Sheeran signed with Asylum Records. In September 2011, Ed Sheeran released his debut album + (“Plus”).

In 2012, Ed Sheeran received “Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act”.

Ed Sheeran released his second album × (“Multiply”).

In 2017, Ed Sheeran released his third album ÷ (“Divide”).

In 2005, Ed Sheeran released his debut Extended play “The Orange Room”. Sheeran also released many Extended plays- Want Some?, Loose Change, Spotify Session, You Need Me, The Slumdon Bridge, Spotify Singles, and more.

In 2011, Ed Sheeran released his debut single “The A Team”.

In 2023, Ed Sheeran release new singles “Eyes Closed”, “F64”, and “Boat”.

In 2022, Ed Sheeran released “2step”, “Celestial”, “The Joker and the Queen”, “Forever My Love”, “Groundwork”, and “Sigue” singles.

In 2023, Ed Sheeran appears in “The Sum of It All” television series.

Ed Sheeran also appeared in many television shows such as Home and Away, Bridget Jones’s Baby, Game of Thrones, Modern Love, Red Notice, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and more.

What is Ed Sheeran real name?

Ed Sheeran’s real name is Edward Christopher Sheeran. Ed Sheeran’s date of birth is 17 February 1991. Ed Sheeran’s age is 32 years. Ed Sheeran was born to Imogen Sheeran and John Sheeran in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England.

Ed Sheeran’s height is 1.73 m. Ed Sheeran has a brother whose name is Matthew. Ed Sheeran did her studies at Brandeston Hall preparatory school and Thomas Mills High School. Ed Sheeran’s nationality is British.

Who is Ed Sheeran wife?

Ed Sheeran is a married man. Ed Sheeran wife is Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are childhood friend and former secondary school classmate.

Ed Sheeran started his relationship with Cherry Seaborn in July 2015.

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn in January 2018 and also announced the wedding a year later.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in 2019. On August 12, 2020, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Ed Sheeran announced on his Instagram on 1 September 2020 that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, has given birth to a daughter.

Ed Sheeran announced on 19 May 2022 that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are expecting their second child and that Cherry Seaborn has given birth to a second daughter. Their Children’s names are Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran revealed that his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor six months into their pregnancy with their second child. The tumor required surgery. But the surgery could not be done till after the birth of the children.

Ed Sheeran dating History

Ed Sheeran is in a relationship with Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

Ed Sheeran started his relationship with Athina Andrelos in 2014 and ended their relationship in February 2015.

Ed Sheeran and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift are close friends.

