Who is Addison Rae in a relationship with? Know Addison Rae Dating History

Addison Rae is a popular American social media personality as well as an actress.

In August 2020, Addison Rae was ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid TikTok personality.

Addison Rae has made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 20 list of Social Media Influencers in 2021.

In 2021, Addison Rae released her first single “Obsessed”.

In 2023, Addison Rae will be seen in the “Thanksgiving” film.

In 2020, Addison Rae made her acting debut with the “Spy Cat” film. In 2021, Addison Rae also acted in the “He’s All That” film.

Addison Rae also appeared in People’s Choice Awards, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kids’ Choice Awards, and Addison Rae Goes Home television series.

Addison Rae also appeared in “Canceled”, “Blueberry Faygo”, and “Obsessed” music videos.

How old is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae’s full name is Addison Rae Easterling. Addison Rae’s age is 22 years. Addison Rae’s birth date is 6 October and her birth year is 2000.

Addison Rae was born to Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez in Lafayette, Louisiana, U.S.

Addison Rae has two siblings- Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez. Addison Rae did her studies at Louisiana State University (LSU). Addison Rae’s nationality is American.

Who is Addison Rae Boyfriend Now?

Addison Rae is in a romantic relationship. Addison Rae boyfriend is guitarist Omer Fedi. Omer is a Israeli musician from Tel Aviv

Addison Rae and Omar Fedi are in a relationship since June 2021 but the couple made their relationship official in August 2021.

Addison Rae and Omar Fedi are still together.

Addison Rae Dating History

Addison Rae had relationships with many men and celebrities before starting a relationship with Omar Fedy.

Addison Rae had a relationship with the mystery person from 2014 to 2019 and never shared the name of his partner.

Addison Rae dated Troy Zarba in early September 2020

Addison Rae dated Bryce Hall from 2019 to August 2020 and November 2020 to March 2021.

Addison Rae dates Jack Harlow in April 2021.

Addison Rae ties up with Tanner Buchanan in May 2021.

