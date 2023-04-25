What Happened to Jacob Madden?

Jacob Madden, a committed fireman who served in Bangor, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023. His untimely death has devastated everyone who knew him, especially his family and friends, who are mourning the loss of their beloved Jacob Madden.

Who is Jacob Madden?

Jacob Madden, whose full name was Jacob “Jake” Madden, was a committed Bangor fireman. He has had a lifelong interest in the fire service and has committed his professional career to safeguarding others. He began his career as a firefighter in Lowell, Maine, then Old Town (IAFF Local 1655), before joining the Bangor Fire Department in 2021. Jacob was not just a diligent firefighter, but also a wonderful family man. His family includes his devoted girlfriend, Erica Batson, and his three children, Logan, 14, Willow, 9, and Salem, 4.

How Did Jacob Madden Die?

Jacob Madden, a fireman of the Bangor Fire Department, died abruptly on April 22, 2023, of an apparent suicide. The firefighter’s fiancee, Erica Batson, and his three children survive him. The Bangor Professional Fire Fighters acknowledged his death with an official announcement on their social media. Any has made no formal confirmation of the late Jacob Madden’s funeral preparations of his family members; however, all of these facts will likely be disclosed soon.

RIP Jacob

We sincerely sympathize with the late fireman Jacob Madden’s family, friends, and coworkers. His untimely passing has left a tremendous vacuum for everyone, especially his family members, and we pray to God to give them the strength they need to get through this difficult time. May God comfort Jacob’s soul on the wings of eternity. Madden’s coworkers remember him not only as a dedicated fireman but also as someone with a fantastic sense of humor who tried to make everyone laugh. Besides that, his upbeat nature made him a popular team member, and his coworkers enjoyed working with him.

The death of Jacob “Jake” Madden serves as a reminder of the daily sacrifices that firefighters make to safeguard their communities. The firefighter will be remembered and missed for his devotion, wit, and upbeat attitude.

