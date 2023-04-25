Was Keith Gattis Married? Who was Keith Gattis Wife?

Keith Gattis was a notable American country music artist, songwriter, producer, and guitarist.

Keith Gattis has collaborated on records with George Strait, George Jones, Kenny Chesney, Kid Rock, Willie Nelson, Randy Houser, Gary Allan, Ashley Monroe, Brandy Clark, Charlie Robison, Allison Moorer, Miranda Lambert, Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Waylon Payne, Dwight Yoakam, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Eli Young Band, and others.

Keith Gattis released his albums- in 1996 “Keith Gattis” and in 2005 “Big City Blues”.

Keith Gattis released his three singles- “Little Drops of My Heart” (1996), “Titanic” (1997), and “Real Deal” (1996).

Keith Gattis also appeared “Little Drops of My Heart” and “Real Deal” Music videos.

Keith Gattis released many songs such as Little Drops of My Heart, The Puppet, Heartache Hero, Only Lonely Fool, El Cerrito Place, Everywhere I See You There, Real Deal, Back In Your Arms, Same To Me, Somebody Told Me, Reconsider, Big City Blues, Down Again, The Bottom, Hard On Me, Don’t Lie, and more.

How did Keith Gattis die?

Recently the news of the death of well-known lyricist Keith Gattis is coming to the fore. Keith Gattis died on Sunday, 23 April 2023. When Keith Gattis died, he was 52 years old.

The cause of Keith Gattis’s death is not yet known. Keith Gattis’s fans are searching for the cause of his death.

After the death of Keith Gattis, his fans, co-workers, and relatives are paying tribute to him through social media and expressing their grief.

Who was Keith Gattis Wife?

There is no information about whether Keith Gattis is married or not. Keith Gattis has never dated anyone before or in any relationship.

Keith Gattis never mentioned anything about his love and married life, seeing that he was unmarried. But according to some sources, Keith Gattis’s wife was Penny Gatti but there is no confirmation of this.

What songs did Keith Gattis write?

Keith Gattis wrote many songs like “El Cerrito Place”, “When I See This Bar”, “Reconsider”, “El Cerrito Place”, “I Got a Car”, “Down Again”, “I Got a Car”, “Goin’ Goin’ Gone”, “Let It Go”, and “What Whiskey Does”.

