The Arsenal Women’s Team Jet Catches Fire on the Runway Hours After Their Champions League Play

Arsenal’s players and staff were returning to north London after the club’s Champions League semi-final first-leg draw against VfL Wolfsburg in Germany.

The Aircraft Transporting Arsenal’s Female Team Caught Fire:

A pigeon flew into the jet’s engine carrying the Arsenal women’s team back to London after their first-leg Champions League semi-final in Wolfsburg. Arsenal was returning to north London following a 2-2 draw at the Volkswagen Stadium on Sunday against the defending Fraun-Bundelisga champions VfL Wolfsburg.

However, shocking photographs from the incident show flames pouring from the engine of the Boeing 737 carrying the squad on the runway at Germany’s Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport. On Sunday, the Maltese airline jet produced a loud explosion before takeoff. Once the pilots elevated the aircraft, the passengers got quickly evacuated.

According to an airport spokesman, a bird struck the engine, starting the fire. The airport authorities claim there were no injuries sustained during the incident.

The Arsenal players and personnel spent the night at a nearby hotel before safely returning to London on a new aircraft on Monday. Volkswagen Group, headquartered in Wolfsburg, partially owns the airport.

The airport is the headquarters for the company’s airline fleet, which operates under the Volkswagen Air Services name.

Arsenal returns to play on May 1 when they host Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. Rafaelle Souza and Stina Blackstenius scored second-half goals to secure Arsenal’s dramatic comeback tie.

Two of Jonas Eidevall’s star players, Kim Little and Leah Williamson, were injured before their European match. The accomplishment was all the more impressive.

