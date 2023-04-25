Taylen Mosley: Toddler Passed Away At The Age Of 2 By Drowning

Taylen Mosley, 2, had been missing for more than 24 hours after his mother was found dead in her flat. Taylen was later discovered deceased at Dell Holmes Park. He drowned, according to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office. His father is facing two murder accusations.

Taylen Was Missing For 24 Hours

Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old kid who went missing last month and was later discovered in a St. Petersburg lake, drowned, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The baby had been missing for more than 24 hours after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was discovered murdered in her flat on 30 March. Taylen was discovered the next day in the clutches of an alligator’s mouth near St. Petersburg’s Dell Holmes Park.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office found the kid drowned, according to a news release issued by St. Petersburg police on Monday.

His Father Was Accused Of Murder

Thomas Mosley, the boy’s father, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the murders of Jeffery and Taylen on March 31. On Monday, he remained in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Taylen and his mother were last seen at 5:30 p.m. on March 29, following Jeffery’s organisation of a party for Thomas Mosley’s 21st birthday. A neighbour noticed a noise coming from Jeffery’s flat at 8:30 p.m. Thomas Mosley went to the hospital the same night with cuts on his arms and hands.

When Jeffery couldn’t be reached, her family became concerned. A member of the flat staff who went to check on Jeffery discovered a “very violent crime scene,” according to St. Petersburg police. According to arrest records, she had been stabbed more than 100 times.

Taylen Was Found In Alligators Mouth

Jeffery’s family voiced their serious concern for Taylen and hoped for his safe return at a news conference on March 31.The hunt for Taylen led authorities to Dell Holmes Park on the northwest side of Lake Maggiore, only about 10 blocks from Thomas Mosley’s mother’s house.

Someone claimed to have seen something in an alligator’s mouth. Taylen’s body was recovered when police shot the alligator. On April 7, dozens of people attended for Jeffrey and Taylen’s burial. Several local authorities, including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, sent tributes to the family, which were read at the funeral. “Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler who loved his mother dearly,” wrote Welch. “We stand united.”

