Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass Died in What Manner? Explanation of the Death Cause

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass died earlier today in Houston after a week in the hospital in critical condition. Let us look at how Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass broke and what caused his death.

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass Died in What Manner?

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass, a prominent munshid, died. He was the offspring of the eminent scholar Shaykh Samir of Damascus, who graduated from medical schools in Syria and the US.

The Risala Foundation is running a fundraising effort, and all funds earned will go directly to the family of Mouaz Al-Nass.

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass Died of:

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass was known for his pleasant attitude. In light of the current news, many people may be curious about the reason for the death of Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass. Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass was admitted to the hospital last week for a severe condition, per a Facebook post by his buddy Khalid Latif. Unfortunately, He died.

What was the Identity of Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass?

Syrian-born Mouaz Al-Nass was born in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. He studied tajweed and fiqh under his father, Dr. Samir Al-Nass, a prominent Syrian scholar, and inshad and maqamat from masters. He received a degree in management information systems from a Syrian university. Mouaz has performed as a competent singer and drummer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Shaykh Samir, Mouaz’s father, is a well-known Damascus scholar who received medical degrees in Syria and the United States. He is a genuine traditional scholar dedicated to studying Islamic sciences from prominent personalities in Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. He often conducts educational courses in the United States and England.

