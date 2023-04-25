Podcaster Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Producer Matt Kaplan

Kaplan, who was nicknamed “Mr Hot Zoom Man” on the digital recording, met Cooper on a Zoom bring in the year 2020.

Alex is Now Engaged to Matt

In an interview that W Magazine published on Monday, the “Call Her Daddy host,” who is 28 years old, stated that she was engaged to Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan, who is 39 years old.

Page Six was the first to report the supposed commitment on April 20. Cooper said Kaplan asked about getting married on Walk 3 at their home in Los Angeles in the wake of being baited out of the house for a phoney photoshoot. When the host of the podcast got home later that evening, she found music, candles, and a special scavenger hunt that led her to her current partner.

In the year 2020, Kaplan and Cooper met on a Zoom call. On Cooper’s podcast, he was dubbed “Mr Sexy Zoom Man” to conceal his identity. Cooper wasn’t quite sure she wanted to get married at first. But on a date night in November of the year 2022 at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, she told Kaplan that he could propose whenever he wanted.

Alex Is Happy With Kaplan

Alex reviewed a magazine in an interview that he was radiating because he had acknowledged that perhaps we wouldn’t get hitched.

Before Kaplan got down on one knee, Cooper finished a heartfelt scrounger chase he had assembled for her.

In her same interview, she stated that Cooper talked about their relationship and his love for her, and then he asked her to open the card that was sitting there. As she walked around the house, Cooper observed that each room was decorated with photos and keepsakes that corresponded to a variety of distinct themes.

She stated that the final one was a card with a special message and a glass of champagne in which Kaplan asked him to come and meet him near the Buddha.

Cooper followed the instructions and went outside to a 500-pound Buddha that had been placed in the courtyard next to their house by a woman. There, she saw Kaplan kneeling before her and proposing to her while surrounded by their two dogs.

Cooper claims that Kaplan stated that she was his soulmate and the love of his life. He added that Alex made him stronger by you and kindly asked her to do the distinction of wedding him.

She stated that Matt has always been her biggest supporter and that having a man who was not threatened by a lady’s outrageous success is exceptionally appealing.

Read Also: Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Got Married With Kim Kardashian As The Witness