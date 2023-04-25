Photos, Cast, and Trailer for ‘FBI: International’ Season 2 Episode 19 ‘Dead Sprint’

On CBS’s FBI: International season two, episode 19, the squad investigates the death of an American tourist. Episode 19 – “Dead Sprint” – will run on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, directed by Michael Katleman from a screenplay by Kyle Steinbach. Luke Kleintank plays Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed plays Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood plays Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto plays Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Eva-Jane Willis plays Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson in Season 2.

The plot of “Dead Sprint”:

After an American tourist is slain while visiting Stockholm with his girlfriend, the Fly Team must unite to bring down a Swedish hate organization.

Description of the FBI: International Series, courtesy of CBS:

The third part of the popular FBI franchise, FBI: International, follows the elite operators of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. They travel across Europe, with headquarters in Budapest, to identify and neutralize threats to American citizens wherever they may be, risking their lives to protect the US and its people. The Fly Team’s competent and dedicated leader, Special Agent Scott Forrester, prioritizes his missions above his personal life and is frequently accompanied by his devoted Schutzhund dog, Tank.

Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a courageous and daring investigator, is second in command, and her vast network of informants is a valuable resource. Special Agent Andre Raines thrives in the field, using his accounting skills to trace criminal organizations’ money movements; Special Agent Cameron Vo is a competitive West Point alumnus who excels in interrogation and tactics. Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a streetwise Europol agent with considerable undercover experience who liaises with each host nation they visit, has just joined the Fly Team.

