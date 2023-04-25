Meet Sofia Richie husband Elliot Grainge, How did Sofia Richie meet Elliot Grainge?

Sofia Richie is a popular American model, fashion designer, and social media personality.

Sofia Richie appeared in many company brands like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Adidas.

Sofia Richie is well-recognized as the sister of television personality Nicole Richie and daughter of singer Lionel Richie.

In February 2016, Sofia Richie made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week during the “American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women red dress collection fashion show”.

Sofia Richie has walked the runway for Chanel, Philipp Plein, Jeremy Scott, Samantha Thavasa, Kanye West’s Yeezy line, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Sofia Richie has appeared on the covers of many international fashion magazines including Billboard magazine’s style issue, US’ Complex, Cosmopolitan, UK’s Cosmopolitan, and Mexico’s InStyle, Brazil’s L’officiel; Sweets! Magazine, Manifesto, Galore, Remix, Dujour and Es Magazine; Tatler and Asos Magazine; Japan’s Vogue and Popular; and Singapore’s L’Officiel.

Sofia Richie also appeared in “Ocean’s 8” film and Candidly Nicole, Flip It Like Disick, Red, White and Bootsy, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians television series.

Who is Sofia Richie husband-Elliot Grainge?

Sofia Richie is a mrried woman. Sofia Richie husband is Elliot Grainge. He is a famous music executive.

Elliot Grainge is well-recoginzed as the son of chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Lucian Grainge..

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grange confirmed their relationship in April 2021. On 20 April 2022, Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge on her Instagram.

Sofia Richie converted to Judaism for marriage. Sofia Richie married Elliot Grange on 22 April 2023 in the south of France.

How old is Sofia Richie?

Sofia Richie’s age is 24 years. Sofia Richie’s date of birth is 24 August 1998. Sofia Richie was born to Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sofia Richie’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Sofia Richie has two siblings- Nicole Richie and Miles Brockman Richie. Sofia Richie did her studies at Oaks Christian School.

Sofia Richie Dating History

Sofia Richie dated Justin Bieber from August 2016 to December 2016.

Sofia Richie started dating media personality Scott Disick in May 2017. In September 2017, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick confirmed their relationship. The couple remained in an on-again, off-again relationship in August 2020.

Besides this, Sofia Richie has had many relationships, including Brooklyn Beckham, Samir Nasri, Jaden Smith, Matthew Morton, and Elliott Grainger.

Read Also:- Sofia Richie Married to Her Long Time Boyfriend Elliot Grainge