How did Pasco County firefighter die? Pasco Country Firefighter Dies

According to a press release issued by Pasco County Fire Rescue, the death of a Pasco County firefighter/EMT over the weekend has caused a lot of grief in the county.

How did Pasco County firefighter die?

According to the fire rescue, Jason Tucker died from brain cancer, forcing him to retire. He died encompassed by his family on Sunday, April 23. He worked to advance cancer prevention in the fire service for future generations of firefighters while he was a Pasco County Fire Rescue member. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, Tucker continued to visit the new hire classes during his final days to impart the significance of cancer prevention.

A news release states, “Pasco County Fire Rescue Administration has activated the CISM and Clergy Teams to provide any necessary support for our firefighters.” During these trying times, we ask our coworkers to watch for one another and reach out to anyone who is having trouble. Through his work at Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighter Jason Tucker significantly impacted numerous lives.” An announcement regarding Tucker’s service has yet to be made.

