How did Len Goodman Die? Former professional dancer Len Goodman Passed away

Len Goodman, a passionate and former professional dancer, left the world peacefully on April 22, aged 78, from bone cancer.

Who was Len Goodman?

Len Goodman was a dance artist, teacher, and head judge on Dancing with the Stars. He debuted as a judge on the show DWTS in 2005 and continued the series consecutively for 20 seasons, and officially retired from the role in 2022; Goodman also contributed to the U.K version of DWTS as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004-2016.

Goodman was ambitious about dancing. Therefore, he started the dance academy, Goodman Dance Academy, in Kent, England.

Initially, he wanted to pursue a football career, but due to injury, he had to drop this plan; at the age of 19, he became fond of dance and quickly became a four-time champion in the dance world.

Reason Behind the Death of Len Goodman:

Len Goodman’s death is clear, he had Bone cancer, and his death news was confirmed by his manager Jackie Gill. He took his last breath on Saturday at a hospice in Kent, England; at that time, his family was nearby him.

Goodman suffered from a rare type of cancer, but it is a primary or secondary type of bone cancer is not confirmed yet. Bone cancer was not his first experience with the disease.

He went through prostate cancer in March 2009, also in 2020, he faced a small facial melanoma.

Goodman obituary:

Len Goodman was a dance expert, he started his journey in Bethnal Green, where he was born, and he was known as Head judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars; Goodman already battled prostate cancer, but now his fight against Bone cancer, which he fought fearlessly.

In his family, he was lovable; he had a wife, Sue Barrett, and his adult son James, he also married previously with Cherry Kingston, and in his last breath, his family prayed for his soul.

Goodman said in an interview that; he wants to be genuine. When he retired from DWTS, he said he would miss the California sunshine, his fellow jury members, and the camaraderie with show members.

Most importantly, he would miss the celebrities developing into dancing stars. Goodman’s friends, fellow jury members, and fans shared their deep-hearted condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in peace.

