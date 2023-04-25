Country Music Star Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Joyfully Anticipate Arrival of Their Second Child

Sam Hunt is a popular American singer-songwriter.
Sam Hunt wrote many songs for Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington, and Reba McEntire.
In 2014, Sam Hunt released his debut studio album “Montevallo”. In 2020, Sam Hunt released his second studio album “Southside”.
In 2015, Sam Hunt released his debut Mixtape “Between the Pines”.
Sam Hunt released three Extended plays- Spotify Sessions, X2C, and Spotify Sessions II.
In 2014, Sam Hunt released his debut single “Leave the Night On” and “Take Your Time”.
In 2022, Sam Hunt released “Water Under the Bridge” song.
Sam Hunt released many songs such as “House Party”, “Make You Miss Me”, “Downtown’s Dead”, “Break Up in a Small Town”, “Kinfolks”, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s”, and more.
Sam Hunt’s charted songs like “Come Over”, “Single for the Summer”, “That Ain’t Beautiful”, “2016”, “Speakers”, “Young Once”, and more.
Where is Sam Hunt From?
Sam Hunt’s full name is Sam Lowry Hunt. Sam Hunt’s age is 38 years. Sam Hunt’s date of birth is 8 December 1984. Sam Hunt was born to Allen Hunt and Joan Hunt in Cedartown, Georgia, United States.
Sam Hunt’s height is 1.91 m. Sam Hunt has two siblings- Van Hunt and Ben Hunt. Sam Hunt did his studies at Cedartown High School and University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Sam Hunt’s nationality is American.
Who is Sam Hunt Wife- Hannah Lee?
Sam Hunt is a married man. Sam Hunt wife is Hannah Lee Fowler.
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have been dating on-and-off since 2008.
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler got engaged in January 2017. A few months later, on April 15, 2017, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler married in Hunt’s hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.
Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce from Sam Hunt in December 2022 but the two later reunite.
Sam Hunt announced in June 2022 that his wife Hannah had given birth to a daughter. Recently in April 2023, Sam Hunt announced that he and Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child.
Read Also:- Does Mädchen Amick have a husband? Does Mädchen Amick have children?