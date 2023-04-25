Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Got Married With Kim Kardashian As The Witness

The celebrity hairstylist and the White Lotus actor are said to have taken their relationship to the next level and married in Vegas.

Chris and Lukas Got Married in a Private Yet Lavish Ceremony

Lukas Gage is a well known actor and he recently made his relationship with fiancé, Chris Appleton, who is a celebrity hairstylist, public on his official social media platform. Just a month later, it appears that the couple has made the next significant move and tied the knot in front of only Kim Kardashian. People are congratulating the newlyweds on receiving such an exclusive invitation.

Gage and Appleton have been prodding their fans with unobtrusive clues about their relationship since February when they posted a progression of heartfelt pictures from their get-away in Mexico on Instagram.

Their shared appearance on the red carpet further fueled rumours of a romantic relationship. While Gage stayed hush about their status, Appleton at long last affirmed their relationship in Spring during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

A few weeks later, Gage acknowledged the relationship when he appeared on the Today show, stating that his mane and hair need to be tamed and he added that he felt very happy, very fortunate, and very much in love.

Kim Supports Chris’ Relationship With Lukas

At Sunday’s Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Kardashian, 42, gave Appleton the award for best hair artist and joked about how happy and relieved she is that he is in a relationship. Allow me to say one thing truly speedy,” the Skims pioneer expressed, getting back to the receiver momentarily in the wake of introducing the honour to Appleton.

She added that because she was so tired of all ner girl and guy friends asking her if you’re available and who her hot hairstylist is who was always with her, however, now she was so glad that he was in a relationship right now and that it was out there.

Before giving his acceptance speech, Appleton made a joke about having Kim’s approval and thanked his 27-year-old boyfriend, Gage, for being his rock. Kardashian referred to Appleton as the best friend that built him up and stated that the stylist took him out of his comfort zone and just made him feel special before making fun of his relationship.

Did They Remain Engaged Throughout This Time?

On 5th April, it was revealed, according to online news sources, that the celebrity couple had been engaged for some time, possibly since their trip to Mexico. The sources also claim to have obtained the couple’s marriage license from the Clark County clerk’s office, suggesting that the “Page Six” article was accurate. Along with five other guests, Kardashian, a close friend of Appleton’s and a client, attended the wedding.

According to reports, the event took place over the weekend at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. Many people are eager to learn more about the ceremony from this celebrity guest list, which has become the talk of the town. Kardashian may have witnessed Appleton and Gage’s marriage in addition to flying them privately to an Usher concert in Vegas on Saturday. Fans all over the internet are sending their best wishes to the cheerful couple and anxiously expect more insights concerning their extraordinary day.

