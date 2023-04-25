Alexandra Hill Story: Mother and Daughter Found Safe After Going Missing

Alexandra Hill and her daughter were found safe, and police stated that both were unharmed and safe.

Who is Alexandra Hill?

Alexandra Hill is a 38-year-old woman found missing along with her 3 years old daughter on 19th April 2023. She left her father’s house on Wednesday with her daughter and was only last seen that day.

Her father’s house was in East Setauket. After searching almost everywhere, police confirmed that both were safe.

After she was missing, her mother, Pamela Hill, stated that Alexandra was no longer in connection with her husband. And her mother had also not seen Alexandra in over a year.

What happened to Alexandra?

Alexandra and her daughter Chloe were found missing. The authorities who were searching for them stated that Alexandra was last seen driving a 2010 red Honda Accord, and she had the license of New York plate LBH 7040.

They also mentioned that she was travelling to her relative’s house in New Jersey, and they disappeared while travelling.

After they went missing, then the police began to search for them, and an extensive search was installed to find them. The extensive search was successful and ended on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as mentioned by Alexandra’s mother.

For now, the police have not disclosed much information related to this matter, and there is no personal or professional information about Alexandra’s life.

But the great news is that Alexandra Hill and her daughter, Chloe Sokolinki, are found safe and unharmed.

