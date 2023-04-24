Who is Ruby Wax’s Husband, Ed Bye? Here’s What We Know About Him

Ruby Wax’s husband is in the limelight at the moment. Wax is a British-American actress, comedian, and writer who has had a successful career in both the UK and the US. She is also known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for mental health awareness. However, she has been married to television producer Ed Bye since 1988, and the couple has three children together. Here is what you need to know about Wax’s husband and family.

Who is Ruby Wax’s Husband, Ed Bye?

Ed Bye is a British television director and producer who has worked on many popular TV shows in the UK. He began his career in the early 1980s as a director for the BBC children’s program “Play School.” Since then, he has directed and produced numerous comedy programs, including “Red Dwarf,” “Absolutely Fabulous,” and “The Vicar of Dibley.” He has also directed episodes of popular UK soap operas such as “EastEnders” and “Coronation Street.” In addition to his work in television, Bye has also directed several films, including the 2001 comedy “Kevin & Perry Go Large.”

Do They Have Children Children Together?

Ruby Wax and Ed Bye have three children together: Max, Madeleine, and Marina. Max is the eldest of the three and was born in 1989. He is a writer and actor who has appeared in several TV shows, including the BBC drama “Doctors” and the comedy series “Wasted.” He also co-wrote and starred in the BBC Three sitcom “Siblings” with his younger sister, Madeleine. Madeleine was born in 1991 and is an actress and writer. She has appeared in several TV shows, including “The Tracey Ullman Show” and “Ghosts.”

In addition to her acting work, Madeleine is also a writer and has written for TV shows such as “The Crown” and “Succession.” Marina is the youngest of the three and was born in 1993. Besides that, she is a singer-songwriter who has released several albums and singles. Apart from that, she has also performed at music festivals and venues around the UK.

Mental Health Advocacy

Ruby Wax has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression. In 2013, she earned a Master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from the University of Oxford. She has since written several books on the topic, including “Sane New World: Taming the Mind” and “A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled.”

In addition to her writing and advocacy work, Wax has also created several documentaries on mental health issues. In 2019, she released the documentary “Ruby Wax: The Power of Talk;” which explored the benefits of talking therapy and featured interviews with experts in the field.

More About Ruby Wax’s Husband, Ed Bye

Ruby Wax’s husband, Ed Bye, is a successful television producer and director; who has worked on many popular shows in the UK. The couple has three children together, all of whom have pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Wax is also a well-known mental health advocate who has written several books and created documentaries on the topic.

