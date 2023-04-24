Who is Nicholas Cage’s wife? Is Nicolas Cage still married to Riko?

Nicolas Cage is notable American actor as well as a film producer.

Nicolas Cage will be seen in the Sympathy for the Devil, Dream Scenario, The Retirement Plan, Longlegs, and Arcadian upcoming films.

In 2023, Nicolas Cage appears in the Renfield and The Old Way films.

In 1981, Nicolas Cage made his television debut with “The Best of Times” series.

Nicolas Cage also appeared in some tv shows like Saturday Night Live, History of Swear Words, Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted, and The Dresden Files.

In 1982, Nicolas Cage made his film debut with the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” film.

Nicolas Cage acted in many movies such as The Cotton Club, Peggy Sue Got Married, Wild at Heart, Honeymoon in Vegas, It Could Happen to You, Kiss of Death, City of Angels, Sonny, and more.

Who is Nicolas Cage wife now?

Nicolas Cage is a married man. Currently, Nicolas Cage wife is Riko Shibata.

Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata for the fifth time.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata married on 16 February 2021. The couple has a daughter, August Francesca, who was born on September 7, 2022.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are still married.

How old is Nicolas Cage?

Nicolas Cage’s age is 59 years. Nicolas Cage’s full name is Nicolas Kim Coppola. Nicolas Cage’s birth date is 7 January and his birth year is 1964. Nicolas Cage was born to August Coppola and Joy Vogelsang in Long Beach, California, United States.

Nicolas Cage did his studies at Beverly Hills High School and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Nicolas Cage has two brothers Marc “The Cope” Coppola and director Christopher Coppola. Nicolas Cage’s nationality is American.

Who was Nicolas Cage first wife?

Nicolas Cage married five times.

Nicolas Cage’s four marriages did not last long. Nicolas Cage currently lives with his 5th wife.

Nicolas Cage’s first wife: – Nicolas Cage’s first wife was Patricia Arquette. She is also an actress. Nicholas and Patricia married in April 1995. The couple got divorced in 2001 after 5 years of marriage.

Nicolas Cage’s second wife: – Nicolas Cage’s second wife was Lisa Marie Presley. She is a popular singer and songwriter and is known as the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley married on August 10, 2002, in Kamuela, Hawaii.

After 107 days of marriage, on 25 November 2002, the couple filed for divorce and on 24 May 2004, the couple’s divorce became final.

Nicolas Cage’s third wife :- Alice Kim was the thirsty wife of Nicolas Cage. Nicholas and Alice married on July 30, 2004, at a private ranch in Northern California. After a year of marriage, on October 3, 2005, Alice gave birth to a son, Kal-El Coppola Cage. Nichols and Alice divorced in January 2016.

Nicolas Cage’s fourth wife :- Nicolas Cage’s fourth wife was Erica Koike. Mikolas and Erika married in March 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple got divorced after three months of marriage.

Nicolas Cage dated actress Christina Fulton in 1988. Nicolas and Christina have a son named Weston Coppola Cage.

