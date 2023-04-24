Who is Cristina Cordula Husband? Know all about her husband

Christina Cordula is a popular former international model, presenter, fashion consultant, and TV host.

Cristina Cordula has settled in France and presents many restyling shows on Teva and M6 such as Coussu Men, Les Reines du Shopping, and Nouveau Luc pour un Nouvelle V.

Christina Cordula started her career in advertising. After this, at the age of 16, started parade in Brazil and started posing for fashion magazines. During a fashion show in Milan, a hairstylist friend of Christina’s recommended her to get her hair cut in São Paulo.

Christina’s modeling career takes off with Christina Cordula’s new hairstyle.

Cristina Cordula is being represented by mannequin agencies like Delphine, Zen, and Neo for famous houses like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, or Dior. Christina Cordula last paraded for French fashion designer Marc Bohan.

Cristina Cordula opened her fashion consultancy Cristina Cordula-Agence de Relocating in Paris in 2002.

Cristina Cordula dated Emily Albertini from 2008 to 2011.

Cristina Cordula hosted Les Reines du Shopping on M6 from Monday to Friday at 5:25 pm since June 2013 and the male variation Les Rois du Shopping since June 2015.

Cristina Cordula has been working as the host of the program La robe de ma vie since June 2017, airing from Monday to Friday in the second slot at 4:20 pm. In the show, prospective brides choose their wedding dress.

When was Cristina Cordula born?

Cristina Cordula’s real name is Maria Cristina Córdula da Cunha. Cristina Cordula’s age is 58 years. Cristina Cordula was born to her parents in Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Cristina Cordula’s date of birth is 30 October 1964. Cristina Cordula’s mother was a sociologist and later became an art critic and Cristina Cordula’s father was a company director.

Cristina Cordula’s height is approx 5 feet 9 inches. Cristina Cordula’s did her studies at Universidade Gama Filho Cristina. Cordula’s nationality is Brazilian, French.

Who is Cristina Cordula Husband?

Cristina Cordula is a married woman. Cristina Cordula husband is Frédéric Cassin. He is a French Businessman.

Cristina Cordula and Frédéric Cassin married on 6 June 2017 in Capri.

Christina Cordula has a son. Christina Christina Cordula gave birth to their son in 1994, who was named Enzo.

Christina Cordula and Fredrik Cassin have been together for 5 years and hope to continue together.

Cristina Cordula obtained French nationality on 18 December 2018.

