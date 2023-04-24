Who is Amy Poehler husband? Does Amy Poehler have a partner?

Amy Poehler is a famous American actress, comedian, producer, writer, and director.

Amy Poehler is well known for her role as Leslie Knope in the “Parks and Recreation” and her work in the “Saturday Night Live” television series.

In 2023, Amy Poehler appears in the “Saturday Night Live” television series.

In 1996, Amy Poehler made her television debut with the “Escape from It’s a Wonderful Life” series.

In 1998, Amy Poehler made her film debut with the “Tomorrow Night” film.

Amy Poehler also acted in many movies and television series such as Wet Hot American Summer, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Shortcut to Happiness, Fight for Your Right Revisited, Wine Country, Upright Citizens Brigade, Arrested Development, The Awesomes, and more.

As a writer, Amy Poehler worked on many projects like Parks and Recreation, Upright Citizens Brigade, 72nd Golden Globe Awards, The UCB Show, Duncanville, and more.

As a Director, Amy Poehler directed many movies like Parks and Recreation, Lucy and Desi, Broad City, Wine Country, and Moxie series.

As a Executive producer, Amy Poehler worked on The Mighty B!, Welcome to Sweden, Difficult People, Russian Doll, Three Busy Debras, The UCB Show, and more.

Where was Amy Poehler born?

Amy Poehler’s age is 51 year. Amy Poehler’s date of birth is 16 September 1971. Amy Poehler was born to Eileen Poehler and William Poehler in Newton, Massachusetts, United States.

Amy Poehler’s has a sibling whose name is Greg Poehler. Amy Poehler did her studied at Burlington High School and Boston College. Amy Poehler’s nationality is American.

Who is Amy Poehler husband?

Amy Poehler’s marital status is divorced. Amy Poehler husband was Will Arnett. He is also an Canadian actor.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett married on August 29, 2003.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett met in 1996 when Will saw her perform. Four years later, Amy and Will begin dating.

During Amy Poehler and Will Arnett’s relationship, they worked together in several films such as Arrested Development, Horton Hears a Who!, the 2007 film Blades of Glory, and The Secret World of Arrietty.

In September 2012, Amy and Will announced their separation. In April 2014, Will Arnett filed for divorce from Amy. The couple’s divorce became final in 2016.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett have two sons – Archie Arnett, born on October 25, 2008, and Abel Arnett, born on August 6, 2010.

Does Amy Poehler have a partner?

Amy Poehler is not in any relationship with anyone and is not dating anyone yet.

Currently Amy Poehler is single.

Amy Poehler dated John Stamos in 2012.

Amy Poehler had a relationship with comedian John Stamos for two years, from 2013 to 2015.

