Where Was Theodore Egge found? Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead At The Age Of 35

Three months after Theodore Egge, 35, went missing in Athelstane, Wisconsin, on January 13, 2023, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a body was discovered on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday, April 23, that the bones discovered in a forested area in the town of Athelstane on Saturday were those of Theodore Egge.

How Did Theodore Egge Passed Away?

The body was apparently discovered by two citizens who informed authorities after discovering human remains. Theodore Egge’s remains were recognised by police, who claimed no foul play was suspected, although the case is still being investigated.

Samantha stated that Theodore moved to Crivitz, Wisconsin, about six months ago and lived in a cabin with four other people. On January 12, the day before he was reported missing, Theodore was seen going north in his roommate’s automobile, which was spotted in Athelstane, some 20 minutes from Crivitz.

On January 13, Theodore was noticed by a witness who provided him gas after his automobile allegedly ran out of petrol. Another witness then noticed him and sent him to Boat Landing 7 Road, where Theodore was living at the time.

Theodore Egge Cause Of Death

According to the witness, Theodore was walking when he asked for instructions. Samantha told Dateline that was the last time she saw her brother. The cause of death is not yet discovered. Shortly after the discovery of Theodore’s remains, his sister Samantha posted a Facebook statement praising officials and volunteers for their efforts in locating his brother. She stated:

“Thank you to all the civilians, search teams, Sheriff, volunteers, family, friends…everyone who has expended time, money, and effort in the search for Theodore.” “The Egge family is extremely grateful for all of the assistance, love, and support we have received during this difficult time.” Samantha characterised her brother as charismatic and fond of amusing everyone around him.

