What is Halsey’s ex boyfriends name? Are Halsey and Alev Aydin still together?

Halsey is a popular American singer-songwriter.

In 2014, Halsey signed with Astralwerks. After that, Halsey released her debut EP “Room 93”.

In 2015, Halsey released her debut studio album “Badlands”.

In 2016, Halsey appeared in The Chainsmokers’ single “Closer”.

In 2014, Halsey released her debut single “Ghost”.

In 2023, Halsey releases her new single “Die 4 Me”.

In 2022, Halsey released “Stay with Me” and “So Good” singles.

Halsey also released many songs like “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God”, “Be Kind”, “You Should Be Sad”, “The Other Girl”, “Alone”, “Not Afraid Anymore”, “Colors”, and more.

Halsey co-directed some music videos like “Now or Never”, “Sorry”, “Strangers”, “Bad at Love”, “Alone”, and “I Found You”.

As an actress, Halsey appeared in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Americana, A Star Is Born, and Sing 2 movies.

From 2019 to 2020, Halsey appeared in the “Road to Manic” web series.

Halsey also appeared in some television shows such as Roadies, Saturday Night Live, The Voice, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, American Dad!, and more.

Who is Halsey Boyfriend Now?

Halsey’s marital status is unmarried.

Halsey was in a relationship but is currently single.

Halsey is not in a relationship with anyone right now nor is she dating anyone.

Halsey was last in a relationship with Alev Aydin. He is a Turkish-American screenwriter.

Halsey was in a relationship with Alev Aydin since 2020. In January 2021, Halsey announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

In July 2021, Halsey gave birth to their son, named Ender Ridley Aydin.

How old is Halsey?

Halsey’s real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Halsey’s age is 28 years. Halsey’s birth date is 29 September and her birth year is 1994.

Halsey was born to Chris Frangipane and Nicole Frangipane in Edison, New Jersey, United States.

Halsey’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Halsey did her studies at Warren Hills Regional High School and Rhode Island School of Design. Halsey’s nationality is American.

Halsey Dating History

Halsey has had relationships with many celebrities and has dated many people.

Halsey dated Norwegian producer Lido from 2015 to 2016.

Halsey started dating rapper G-Eazy in 2017. The couple had an on-again-off-again relationship since July 2018, after which the couple broke up in September 2018.

Halsey was in a relationship with British musician Yungblud from November 2018 to September 2019.

Halsey dated actor Evan Peters from October 2019 to March 2020. Subsequently, Halsey had a relationship with Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin.

