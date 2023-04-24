The rekindling of Romance: Have Nelly and Ashanti Reconciled After 8 Years?

Ashanti is a famous American actress as well a singer. In 2002, Ashanti signed with Murder Inc. Records.

Ashanti’s appeared in most popular wo songs Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time”.

In 2003, Ashanti released her debut album “Ashanti”.

Ashanti released two Extended plays- 7 Series Sampler and A Wonderful Christmas with Ashanti.

In 2002, Ashanti released her debut single “Foolish”. In 2022, Ashanti released “Baby” and “Falling for You” songs.

As an actress, In 1989, Ashanti made her television debut with the “Disneyland” series.

In 1992, Ashanti made her film debut with the “Malcolm X” film.

Ashanti acted in many movies and television shows such as Army Wives, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Biggest Loser, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Mothers and Daughters, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Who’s the Man?, and more.

Who is Ashanti Boyfriend Now?

Recently, the news of Ashanti being in a relationship with his ex-boyfriend Nelly again is coming to the fore.

Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 at the Grammy Awards press conference. After this, the couple started dating each other.

After being in a relationship for 10 years, the couple called it quits in April 2014.

Ashanti and Nelly were seen together again in September 2021, after which rumors of the two getting back into a relationship started surfacing.

Where is Ashanti From?

Ashanti’s full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas. Ashanti’s age is 42 years. Ashanti’s birth date is 13 October and her birth year is 1980. Ashanti was born to Tina Douglas and Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas in Glen Cove, New York, U.S.

Ashanti’s height is 5 feet 2 inches. Ashanti has a sister whose name is Kenashia Douglas. Ashanti’s mother is a teacher and Ashanti’s father is a former singer. Ashanti’s nationality is American.

Ashanti Dating History

Ashanti has dated and had relationships with a number of men.

Ashanti dated Irv Gotti from 2001 to 2004. Ashanti dated Chink Santana from 2003 to 2005, DeSean Jackson from 2013 to 2015.

Ashanti dated Darnell Docket from 2015 to 2016, James Harden from 2016 to 2018, Nas from 2018 to 2019, and Joyner Lucas from 2020 to 2022.

Read Also:- In the top 20 reveal of ‘American Idol,’ Elijah McCormick was eliminated