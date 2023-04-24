Taha Sabbagh, a 40-Year-Old Sydney Father, was Fatally Shot by a Guy

A 26-year-old man from Sydney has been seized in connection with the death of Taha Sabbagh outside Elite Fight Force in Sefton. In Sefton, a western Sydney neighborhood, Taha Sabbagh, 40, was shot and killed on March 2 outside the Elite Fight Force gym. At least two alleged shooters opened fire as Taha drove his 12-year-old kid to the gym at about 6:30 a.m.

What Occurred in Sefton?

A famous chauffeur named Taha Sabbagh was sadly killed on March 2 in front of his young kid at Elite Fight Force, an MMA gym in western Sydney. He drove his black Mercedes SUV to the gym to drop off his 12-year-old kid when at least two alleged gunmen ignited a fire. A guy has been charged with his suspected murder and was captured while trying to flee the country while detained.

He was subsequently escorted to Surrey Hills police station and charged with Taha Sabbagh’s murder the same night. A witness said he heard six gunshots and a vehicle accelerate away. A burned-out Mazda 3 was later discovered at a nearby railway station.

When the witness arrived on the scene, he saw Mr. Sabbagh’s 12-year-old kid screaming for assistance, and his father slumped over the steering wheel. Despite the tremendous efforts of paramedics, Taha died on the spot, breathing his final breath in front of his kid. Taha Sabbagh was a highly experienced driver who worked for several of Sydney’s elite chauffeur services.

Father Killed in Front of Son- Suspect Arrested:

The father, three kids, and a well-known driver were killed outside a Sydney gym, and the man, 26, has been charged with their murders. The man was apprehended by police at Sydney International Airport at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday as he prepared to depart the country. The suspect in Sabbagh’s murder is being refused bail, and on Monday, he is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court.

According to authorities, the Fairfield East guy was planning and coordinating Mr. Sabbagh’s murder.

Taha’s uncle spoke about how he protected his kid from the shooting and pondered the killing of a decent, non-conventional guy. When word of this event spread, a different sibling wished Sabbagh to be regarded as a devoted family man.

The owner of one of the businesses Sabbagh worked for commended him and said that he had been a great driver for the company for more than four years. According to the owner, Sabbagh was a lovely and pleasant guy who was constantly smiling and willing to assist in any way he could.

