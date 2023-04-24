A body found Friday in a bar ditch north of the Temple has been identified as a missing 25-year-old Austin woman. On Sunday, Tierra Strand was last spotted near her 400 blocks on E. 6th Avenue in Austin. Bell County lawmakers responded to Block 1300 on Burger Road after Strand’s body was discovered by “bystanders” on Friday, officials said in a news release. An autopsy was ordered.

What happened?

Texas officials say they have found the body of Tierra Strand, a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since last Sunday. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Strand’s body was found on Friday. I found her in a ditch. “Her cause of death and her cause of death are currently unknown pending the coroner’s determination,” authorities said in a statement. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigators work with the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Division. “The cause of death and cause of death is currently unknown pending the coroner’s determination,” the release said. “…we are seeking assistance from the public.” Anyone with information should call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5442 or the Austin Police Department hotline at (512) 472- Please call 8477.

